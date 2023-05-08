60 Laser Cutter Tutorials To Keep You Inspired

Laser Cutting Maker News

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

If you’ve got a laser cutter, you know that there is a weird gap in projects out there that are fully documented, that use your laser cutter. Greylight May has come to the rescue by compiling a full list of 60 tutorials that are fully documented and ready to go.

YouTube player

To make things easier for you, she has sorted these tutorials into playlists.

She has

Be sure to bookmark this and subscribe to Greylight May as she is proving to become an invaluable resource.

