60 Laser Cutter Tutorials To Keep You Inspired

If you’ve got a laser cutter, you know that there is a weird gap in projects out there that are fully documented, that use your laser cutter. Greylight May has come to the rescue by compiling a full list of 60 tutorials that are fully documented and ready to go.
To make things easier for you, she has sorted these tutorials into playlists.
She has
- No assembly required
- no assembly required tools
- simple 2D construction
- simple construction with special techniques
- 3d box construction
- projects with lighting
- advanced projects
Be sure to bookmark this and subscribe to Greylight May as she is proving to become an invaluable resource.