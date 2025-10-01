Holy Bike! Keith Young’s Handmade Rat Bike

This article appeared in Make: Vol. 89. Subscribe for more maker projects and articles!

For some, there is nothing more beautiful than the sound of a motorcycle revving its engine in the distance. The raw power, the noise, and the sheer unadulterated coolness of a good motorcycle can seem almost heavenly to the bikers and gearheads of the world (as well as providing excellent canvases for making and customization). All of the motorcycle’s power and potential can be seen in Keith Young’s piece — the Holy Bike.

Young grew up in California’s Bay Area surrounded by makers, and custom lowriders were a constant sight in his town. The Holy Bike, as he calls it, was born from his childhood memories of custom motorcycles and began life as the engine of a 1975 Honda 550 Super Sport motorcycle.“

When people build custom vehicles,” Young said, “they always put the biggest and craziest engines they find with lots of chrome. I wanted something simple and easy, something old school with character.”

Young specifically chose not to use any high-tech tools, machines, or programs — the bike was born from his imagination and hands alone, working with assorted hand tools, a drill press, a welder, and quite a lot of steel, copper, and brass. He describes the resulting motorcycle as a “rat bike,” or a custom piece marked by its unfinished appearance and unconventional parts. “The term rat in this context is meant to convey a sense of ruggedness and individuality, as opposed to the polish and pristine look of other motorcycles. Specifically, this bike is a reflection of me growing up with my dad in the garage, building stuff with what we had, by hand.”

In a figurative and literal nod to its origins, the Holy Bike has 550 holes drilled all across the frame, the swingarm, the front forks, and even the gas tank. It has no kickstand but instead uses a Level Ride Air Suspension system to raise itself up and down, taking cues from the lowriders of Young’s youth. And yes, it is still a working motorcycle.

