A Simple Technique to Add Lights to Masks and Props 

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

Buying a mask at the Halloween store is fun, but very few store-bought masks include lights. It’s a good thing we’re makers and can fix that! In this quick tutorial, Natasha from TechnoChic shows how to add a simple circuit to any mask so that it can light the night. 

The trick is to create a circuit with Conductive Fabric Tape and Chibitronics LEDs on top of a mask and then paint over it to conceal the circuit traces. And adding glitter is always a good choice too! The technique would also work great on Halloween props and hats too! 

Check out the full tutorial here at Chibitronics

