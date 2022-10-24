A Simple Technique to Add Lights to Masks and Props 

Buying a mask at the Halloween store is fun, but very few store-bought masks include lights. It’s a good thing we’re makers and can fix that! In this quick tutorial, Natasha from TechnoChic shows how to add a simple circuit to any mask so that it can light the night.

The trick is to create a circuit with Conductive Fabric Tape and Chibitronics LEDs on top of a mask and then paint over it to conceal the circuit traces. And adding glitter is always a good choice too! The technique would also work great on Halloween props and hats too!

Check out the full tutorial here at Chibitronics