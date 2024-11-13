Choose the Best Board to Animate Your LEDs

Electronics Other Boards
QuinLED Dig2go surrounded by illuminated LED tape
Debra Ansell

By Debra Ansell

Debra Ansell

Debra Ansell (geekmomprojects.com) studied physics and applied math before becoming a software engineer in the mid-90s. She quit to stay home with her 3 boys after the internet bust, then rediscovered her love of technology as a FIRST Lego League robotics coach. She has been making open source projects ever since.

View more articles by Debra Ansell
This article appeared in Make: Vol. 91. Subscribe for more maker projects and articles!

A specialized control board can really expedite your addressable LED project. Features like signal level shifting and reverse polarity protection reduce your component count, while pattern-managing software makes animations easy. Which board’s best? Depends on how many LEDs you’re driving, their power requirements, and sensor integration. These boards offer many features to streamline your illuminated marvel.

Pre-Programmed Boards

Beyond the Matrix

Electromage Pixelblaze Pico

The ESP32-based Pixelblaze V3 Standard ($39) and smaller V3 Pico ($35) run proprietary browser-based software with a JavaScript pattern editor that updates LED animations in real time. Patterns from a library can arranged into playlists, and because pixel-mapping is separate from pattern code, the same animations display consistently on any arbitrary arrangement of pixels in 3D space. The Pico has a 6-axis IMU, while the Standard takes an add-on board with IMU, microphone, and light sensor. For big jobs, an output expander (sold separately) for the Standard supports multiple strips in parallel, and a simple software setting synchronizes multiple Pixelblaze controllers. These boards work with many addressable LED types, beyond the typical NeoPixel/DotStar variants, for a flexible, expansible, and powerful LED control system.

Perfectly Powered

QuinLED Dig Uno v3

ESP32-based QuinLED Dig2Go ($27) and Dig-Uno ($33) provide simple solutions for managing a project’s patterns and power. Both come pre-flashed with free, open-source WLED software containing mix-and-match color palettes and LED animations that can be arranged into playlists via WLED’s browser-based interface. Both provide substantial regulated 5V power directly through the board (3A for Dig2Go, 15A for Dig-Uno), and can cut power to the LEDs to save energy when patterns are not displayed. The Dig-Uno connects easily to 3- and 4-pin LED strips via screw terminals. The Dig2Go has a mic for sound reactivity and a sturdy enclosure with 3-pin JST LED output and USB-C power input terminals, making it a great choice for NeoPixel wearables.

DIY Codeable Boards

Plenty of Pixels in Parallel

Adafruit Scorpio

The Adafruit Feather RP2040 Scorpio board provides eight pairs of level-shifted signal pins with ground pins to easily control eight LED strips at once. Combined with Adafruit’s code library (C++ or CircuitPython), the RP2040’s PIO processors can quickly push LED signal data to eight NeoPixel strips simultaneously while freeing the main processor for other tasks. As part of Adafruit’s Feather ecosystem, the Scorpio is compatible with dozens of add-on boards, and while you must code your own LED patterns, helpful examples on Adafruit’s website will get your project running quickly.

Perfect for Prototyping

Pimoroni Plasma

Pimoroni Plasma boards come in RP2040, RP2040W, and RP2350 varieties and feature screw terminals with two level-shifted data pins for quickly reusable connections to 3-pin and 4-pin LED strips. The USB-C connector provides up to 3A of current at 5V to the LEDs. Two user buttons and lots of I/O pins make it easy to connect peripherals, and the speedy RP2040 and RP2350 processors have plenty of power to run intensive computations (C/C++ or MicroPython) while still animating the LEDs.

Need more details? This table provides a direct comparison of the above LED control boards.

LED Control Board Comparison Matrix

BoardAdafruit Scorpio Feather 2040Pimoroni Plasma 2040/2040W/2350Pixelblaze StandardPixelblaze PicoQuinLED Dig2GoQuinLED DigUNO
Compatible LED TypesWS2812-compatibleWS2812-compatible
APA102-compatible		WS2812-compatible
APA102-compatible WS2813, WS2815, GS8208, WS2801		WS2812-compatible
APA102-compatible WS2813, WS2815, GS8208, WS2801		WS2812-compatibleWS2812-compatible
APA102-compatible
# LED Strip Outputs811
(expander board with 8 outputs is available)		111
LED Strip Connection MethodSolderScrew terminalsSolder or Screw terminalsSolder3-Pin JST connectorScrew terminals
Input Voltage5V5V5V5V5V5-24 V
Level Shifted Signal Pin(s)YesYesYesYesYesYes
Built-In SensorsNo, but compatible with Feather backpack familyNoSensor expansion board available6-axis accelerometer + gyroDigital MEMS microphone, IR receiverNo
Built in Pattern LibraryNo
(CircuitPython animation library available for use with custom code)		No
(CircuitPython animation library available for use with custom code)		Yes
Additional patterns uploadable from the Pixelblaze forum		Yes
Additional patterns available for upload via Pixelblaze forum		Yes
(Standard WLED patterns)		Yes
(Standard WLED patterns)
PlaylistsNoNoYesYesYesYes
Customizable Patterns SoftwareCircuitPython/Arduino (User coded)CircuitPython/Arduino (User coded)Patterns can be created/modified in real time with built-in code editorPatterns can be created/modified in real time with built-in code editorMust recompile WLED to add custom patternsMust recompile WLED to add custom patterns
Web-Based Control PanelNoNoPixelblaze SoftwarePixelblaze SoftwareWLED SoftwareWLED Software
Pixel MappingNoNoAny 1D, 2D or 3D LayoutAny 1D, 2D or 3D Layout2D Matrix Layout Only2D Matrix Layout Only

This article appeared in the Boards Guide in Make: Volume 91.

What will the next generation of Make: look like? We’re inviting you to shape the future by investing in Make:. By becoming an investor, you help decide what’s next. The future of Make: is in your hands. Learn More.

Tagged
Debra Ansell

By Debra Ansell

Debra Ansell

Debra Ansell (geekmomprojects.com) studied physics and applied math before becoming a software engineer in the mid-90s. She quit to stay home with her 3 boys after the internet bust, then rediscovered her love of technology as a FIRST Lego League robotics coach. She has been making open source projects ever since.

View more articles by Debra Ansell
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$19.99
Transistor Cat Kit

Transistor Cat Kit

$12.95
days
to go!
Invest in Make today

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 16th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK