Head To Head Comparison of “Neon” LED Strips

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

These “neon” LED strips have been all the rage for the past few years. If you haven’t used one, they’re really impressive and getting better all the time. Only a few years ago, you were limited to buying LED strips that were flat tape and had gaps between the lights. Now, you can buy stuff that really does look like a neon bulb, but it is a flexible silicone LED packed strand. However, quality really varies and it can be hard to figure out what you need to buy.

YouTube player

Thankfully, the Hook Up has decided to help you out by purchasing a bunch of them and comparing them directly. After watching this video, you should be able to find exactly what you’re after and avoid that frustrating experience of lighting up your project and finding that the strip is not what you expected.

