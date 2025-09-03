Review: Beautiful Pixelblaze Display Box Kit

Electronics
A square plywood box displays swirling, hypnotic colors on a clear, frosted face.

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, tries to get robots to make things for him, and collects retro tech. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman

Manufacturer: Electromage

Price as tested: $117

Link: Beautiful Pixelblaze Display Box Kit

This box brings me joy every day. I picked it up as a Maker Faire souvenir, looking for a simple kit. What I got was an elegantly designed decoration, an intro into a cool LED driver board, and a very satisfying build experience.

Part of the credit goes to a smoke acrylic panel that’s just the right depth to diffuse the 8×8 LED grid, making low-res animations silky smooth. The artworks they’ve designed for it are great; it’s like having an MP3 visualizer on in the background. Our house has fun setting off the sound-reactive graphics, and you can also make your own animations. 

Beyond casual decoration, it’s a useful wind-down timer at the end of work-from-home days. If you’ve ever wanted an elegant accent light for cues like breaks or bedtime, this box is a subtle way to do it.

I thought I’d need to add more lights to justify the price, but the box looks great as it is. Use it to add a bit of structure to your day or nerd flair to your home, or gift one to a geeky friend.

A square plywood box displays moving colors on a clear, frosted face.
Photo by Electromage

This article appeared in Make: Vol 94.

Tagged

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, tries to get robots to make things for him, and collects retro tech. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Electronic Kits

Maker Camp Electronics Pack

Maker Camp Electronics Pack

$84.95
LED Maker Sugar Skull Kit

LED Maker Sugar Skull Kit

$6.95
Make: Electronics Ultimate Components Pack

Make: Electronics Ultimate Components Pack

$275.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
Get Your Tickets to Maker Faire 2025
FEEDBACK