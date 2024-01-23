Using An Old Blu-Ray Player To Make A Scanning Laser Microscope

Of all the various and ever changing genres of making things, one that will always be near and dear to my heart will be the folks who take depreciated or broken items and make something new with it.

I really found this project interesting. Blu-Ray players were ubiquitous for a hot minute (and may make a return if streaming services keep acting wild!), which means there are plenty out there to play around with. Even if you limit yourself to broken ones, there are plenty. As Dr. Volt shows us in this video, the parts can be put to a pretty interesting use: Creating a laser microscope!

Admittedly, his results aren’t quite lab quality, but they’re really neat nonetheless and this is totally something you could cobble together in your home with your 3d printer.