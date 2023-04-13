Makers + Video Games = Crazy Awesome Hacky Interfaces

The Game Developer Conference, or GDC, is always a big event in the gaming industry. You can find the latest and greatest tech and talent, and do some incredible networking. What interests us from the event are the makers who are always trying to come up with new and interesting ways to play games. They have their own section called Alt.Ctrl showcase.

Maker Update visited GDC this year and did a fantastic job of checking out all the alternative devices that were made. I promise you’ll find something in this collection that you’ll think are endearing.