A Fresh Look At Maker Faire Gent 2026

The team from the inaugural Maker Faire Malta, which will take place on October 2-4, 2026 on the harbor at Esplora Science Centre in Kalkara, visited Maker Faire Gent which took place earlier this month on May 1-3 to check out a Maker Faire in action and all the creative ideas and activations employed and innovated by the Maker Faire Gent team.

Read on to see Maker Faire Gent through their eyes!

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As our team walked towards the factory-like area — Maker Faire Gent’s new location at Het Arsenal — we could already smell fire from molten iron and woodwork. The scent drew us deeper into the venue. It was clear we were in the right place, with bicycles parked everywhere along the lanes. At the entrance, we were greeted by friendly volunteers stationed in what looked like a rugged black container industrial, simple, and very cool. We stopped to take a photo with a larger-than-life inflatable Maker Faire mascot – Makey.

Maker Faire Gent, which ran over three days, kicked off with a drag racing event. More specifically, a powertool drag race. It was a spectacular start, where families gathered to enjoy the enthusiasm of DIY hobbyists who had transformed ordinary 230V corded tools into screaming, high-speed machines. The night of competition and lots of screeching, growling, screaming machines was brought to life by the MC duo, which included Henk Rijckaert, the creator and comedian who is also the producer of Maker Faire Gent itself and who kept the crowd energized throughout.

Spectators lined the track in stadium-style seating at both ends, cheering on the racers. The “cars” were incredibly creative from a snail-like power vehicle built using a drill motor to a steampunk-inspired train machine running along a Formula 1-style start and finish track. Although we did not understand the language during the opening event, we still found it highly entertaining. The hosts were lively and engaging, which helped keep the audience fully immersed. Smiles all around.

Nearby, the food café area formed a lively backdrop to everything happening around it. The smells were enticing, and the local food was mouthwatering. A particularly interesting idea was the use of reusable glasses with embedded chips; once returned, the deposit was automatically refunded. This deposit system for reusable catering cups and glasses minimizes waste during the event. The deposit amount typically ranges from €1 to €2 depending on the specific glassware type. Clearly marked return stations are located throughout the venue, Het Arsenaal.

https://www.tiktok.com/@makerfairegent/video/7635556980148522272

We had only just begun to get a sense of what the days ahead would bring. The atmosphere at Maker Faire Gent was vibrant and perfectly matched the spirit of the event, with a creative and energetic feel from the moment we arrived. The site was easy to navigate, making the experience comfortable and accessible. Everything felt well organized, with clearly defined zones and a strong sense of flow throughout. We met many friendly makers who took the time to explain their projects with real passion. There was a wide variety of projects, activities, and displays, ensuring there was something for all ages. The Maker spaces—both indoors and outdoors—were particularly engaging, with areas such as WoodStock, Metal Corner, Glass – Glas Vegas, Thread Lab, The Dungeon, and STEAMNATION.

From stained glass to “wait… does that really melt in a microwave?!” In Glas Vegas, you will discover just how hot, sharp, and surprising glass can be. These Makers are already raring to go: @demeesterdesign & @atelier.petitm

In The Dungeon you literally step into the world of Dungeon & Dragons. 🐉 From Makers designing their own sets to the craziest parts to build your own little man!

Click for secret message!

The Maker Treasure Hunt was back by popular demand, and Arduino the cat hid puzzles at the Faire. Participants picked up a Quest Card at the entrance, solve the riddles, and win a fun DIY gift!

Our evening ended with a standout performance featuring the metal fire-breathing bird Garuda—a large machine operated by a team and connected to an electric guitar that played music while also emitting fire. This exhibit was part of STEAMNATION, a crafts and steampunk exhibition that blends old world style and new tech seamlessly. As the Gent team describes it: A parallel universe where you hear the gears ticking, feel steam hissing, and see all kinds of metals gleaming. Mechanical art, eccentric outfits, steaming installations, wondrous gadgets…

Everyone had their own highlights: making a hair scrunchie, jewelry, Kyle from our team (who is also a maker himself) forging his own nail by hammering steel—a unique experience he never expected to try. We also took part in 3D printing, creating our own keychains, laser-printing photos onto graphite using the latest xTool machine not yet widely available in Europe, and building a game made from a single-wire circuit with multiple LED colours.

We also had the opportunity to meet producer Henk Rijckaert, who lives up to his reputation as a prominent Flemish stand-up comedian and creator. As we witnessed, he has a strong ability to blend humour with science and technology. Henk explained that he has been involved for a number of years since 2019, and that the key is helping people succeed with their projects while keeping the festival as diverse and inclusive as possible. A strong focus is placed on children, ensuring the experience is fun and engaging for all. For him, the biggest challenge has been explaining what a Maker Faire is—it is not simply a hobbyist event, but a festival deeply rooted in the culture of Ghent. See for yourself!

Photos: Maker Faire Malta team and Maker Faire Gent.