A Giant Lyte Bryte Makes Its Way Up The California Coast!

Another double act coming from #MFOC to Maker Faire Bay Area this year are the maker math wizards NonScriptum also know as Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron. They’ve published the amazing series of math learning books (as well as a manual for teachers and other educators) published by Make: – read more about those HERE. Joan and Rich focus on teaching educators and scientists how to use maker tech, together they have authored ten books for Make: and other publishers, as well as numerous courses for LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com). Joan is an MIT alumna, recovering rocket scientist and educator, and Rich is an open-source 3D printer hacker who designed the RepRap Wallace and Bukito 3D printers. If you missed them at maker Faire OC, come visit their table and play with complex shapes in Coal Shed 4 on Mare Island!