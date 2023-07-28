A Majestic Iron Horse Gallops Across Maker Faire Hannover 2023

A fascinating mixture of imposing size and graceful elegance: On August 19 and 20, 2023, visitors to Maker Faire Hanover will be able to admire the 4.5-meter-high and 8.5-meter-long iron horse by Spanish artist Jorà Ferré in action. To rocking sounds, the mechanically controlled legs of the horse start to gallop, while a ballerina dances on its back. “The Iron Horse” is not only a visual attraction, but also a symbol of the inventiveness of the Maker community.
For its 9th edition Maker Faire Hannover at the HCC offers creative minds a stage to present their future forward projects. “I am always surprised anew with what brilliant ideas and visions, the makers come to us. They inspire us with their unconventional way of dealing with technology, developing innovations and passing on this way of doing and learning,” enthuses Daniel Rohlfing, Head of Events and Product Management. “I’m particularly happy that we can offer visitors a fascinating highlight with ‘The Iron Horse’ – fittingly the heraldic animal of Lower Saxony. Several times a day, Jorà Ferré and his theater group Antigua i Barbuda will bring the homemade horse to life.”
This year, the colorful DIY festival for the whole family expects around 1,000 makers and 15,000 visitors to fill the three exhibition halls and the adjacent fountain garden with life. At more than 200 booths, inventors and do-it-yourselfers will offer a wide range of creative projects and hands-on activities, including coding and programming, moving robots, flashing clothing, impressive Lego artworks, unusual light and sound installations, and
current technologies such as AI, laser cutters and 3D printing. The YouTubers present with well-known and influential makers from the craft scene, including carpenter Julia Maria Spielvogel for the first time, also provide impulses to imitate.
Maker and musician Quentin Thomas-Oliver from Texas brings along a real eye-catcher. Together with his partner Hilary, Quentin accompanies his three-meter-high drumming robot on classical instruments. Together they are called PonyTrap. The robot-percussion offers the audience a special kind of musical pleasure.
Mad Metal + Star Wars Replicas
Star Wars fans – this year again include the true-to-the-original R2D2 replicas of the R2 Builders Club, as well as the thrilling fighting robot duels of the well-known Mad Metal Machines, which will again hold a large tournament over both days for the first time after 2019.
Marbles by Gjertan Adema
There are also new Maker projects to marvel at in the Dark Gallery. Of particular note here is the spectacularly illuminated and slowly rotating marble run “Marbles” with a total length of 60 meters and a height of 3.50 meters by Dutch light artist Gertjan Adema.
The Maker Faire at the HCC is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Family tickets are available for 28 euros upwards, the tickets can be booked online, at the box office they can also be paid only cashless.
Info and tickets for the colorful DIY family festival are available at www.maker-faire.de/hannover
Journalists (including bloggers, YouTubers and youth and school press) can accredit for the picture-rich event there.
The Maker Faire Hannover is under the patronage of the Federal Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger, ambassadors are Falko Mohrs, Minister of Science and Culture and Steffen Krach, President of the Region Hannover.