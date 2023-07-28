A Majestic Iron Horse Gallops Across Maker Faire Hannover 2023

For its 9th edition Maker Faire Hannover at the HCC offers creative minds a stage to present their future forward projects. “I am always surprised anew with what brilliant ideas and visions, the makers come to us. They inspire us with their unconventional way of dealing with technology, developing innovations and passing on this way of doing and learning,” enthuses Daniel Rohlfing, Head of Events and Product Management. “I’m particularly happy that we can offer visitors a fascinating highlight with ‘The Iron Horse’ – fittingly the heraldic animal of Lower Saxony. Several times a day, Jorà Ferré and his theater group Antigua i Barbuda will bring the homemade horse to life.”

This year, the colorful DIY festival for the whole family expects around 1,000 makers and 15,000 visitors to fill the three exhibition halls and the adjacent fountain garden with life. At more than 200 booths, inventors and do-it-yourselfers will offer a wide range of creative projects and hands-on activities, including coding and programming, moving robots, flashing clothing, impressive Lego artworks, unusual light and sound installations, and

current technologies such as AI, laser cutters and 3D printing. The YouTubers present with well-known and influential makers from the craft scene, including carpenter Julia Maria Spielvogel for the first time, also provide impulses to imitate.