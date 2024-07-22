From Hungary to Maker Faire Rome: AKG Robotics + Piezo Young Makers

In the heart of Budapest, Hungary, innovation and education converge at the AKG School robotics club a.k.a AKG Robotics. Here, students are not only learning about technology but are actively creating it. Two standout projects born from this creative hub are an interactive table and a smart pot, both exemplifying the ingenuity and practical problem-solving skills of the young minds behind

them.

Interactive Table: A Multifunctional Learning Tool

Imagine a classroom where topography lessons and math games come to life on an interactive table. This project by AKG Robotics transforms that vision into reality. Crafted using affordable components, this table is not only cost-effective but also incredibly versatile. Its portability and ease of assembly mean it can be used in various educational settings, from traditional classrooms to interactive learning labs.

The table’s design focuses on simplicity without sacrificing functionality. It incorporates sensors and display technologies that allow students to engage with geographical maps or mathematical problems interactively. This hands-on approach not only makes learning more engaging but also helps in better retention of complex concepts. Teachers can customize the content to fit different educational needs, making the interactive table a dynamic addition to any learning environment.

Smart Pot: Cultivating Happy Plants with Technology

On the horticultural front, the AKG Robotics club presents the smart pot – a perfect blend of nature and technology. This innovative pot comes equipped with advanced sensors that monitor soil moisture, temperature, and light levels. Connected to a user-friendly mobile application, it allows

plant owners to receive real-time updates and alerts on their plant’s well-being.

This smart pot is designed with the busy urban gardener in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or a novice, the smart pot ensures your plants thrive by providing the optimal care they need. The application offers tips and notifications, making plant care almost foolproof. This project not only highlights the practical application of IoT (Internet of Things) in everyday life but also promotes a greener and more sustainable living environment.