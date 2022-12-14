A Closer Look at the Fully Animatronic Version of the Hand From Netflix’s Wednesday

In Netflix’s revival of the Addams Family for Netflix, they may focus mainly on Wednesday but the rest of the crew doesn’t get completely ignored. One specific family member, a severed hand called “Thing” gets their fair share of screen time.

YouTube player

For the show, the character is typically just someone’s hand and some movie magic. However, if you wanted one to really freak people out by having Thing show up in real life, on public streets, an animatronic is the way to go!

Props To History got a rare look into how the crew built an actual radio controlled animatronic version of Thing that is capable of walking on it’s own.

YouTube player

Here you can see the results of their efforts. What a fun project!

