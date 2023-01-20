Building The Ghostwriter AI Typewriter

This crazy AI powered interactive typewriter has been bouncing around the internet since CES recently ended. it’s a pretty great example of putting a professional finish on an interesting piece. Luckily Arvind Sanjeev, the creator, has shared a build breakdown on twitter. Be sure to go read the entire thread, it is fascinating.

I took apart my old typewriter and powered it using @OpenAI GPT-3.



Meet: Ghostwriter, an #AI creative writing companion that lets you co-write stories on paper with #ArtificialIntelligence 👻 + 🤖. pic.twitter.com/t8rP9AW51q — Arvind Sanjeev (@ArvindSanjeev) December 1, 2022

Arvind started with an old electronic typewriter. He wanted to use some of the electronics, so he had a job in front of him deciphering the keyboard input/output. After mapping all the keys, he got an Arduino handling all the keypresses for the system.

I started my search for an electronic typewriter that would let me read the keys through an #Arduino. After a long search, I found this worn-out brother model.⁰I then spent time restoring: replacing the broken daisy wheel, getting new cartridges, lubricating and cleaning. (3/13) pic.twitter.com/90YGcg5XFu — Arvind Sanjeev (@ArvindSanjeev) December 14, 2022

That arduino feeds the keyboard input to a raspberry pi that is hooked up to ChatGPT. After the Raspbery Pi does the thinking bit, it spits the data back to the arduino, which drives the output onto paper.

For people not up to date with current technologies, I wanted Ghostwriter to be their first warm welcome into this new world we are co-creating with AI.

Olivetti Valentine’s typewriters were an inspiration 😍.



After multiple rounds of sanding, painting and clear coats, (10/13) pic.twitter.com/BpDczc7mO1 — Arvind Sanjeev (@ArvindSanjeev) December 14, 2022

Of course the look of that old typewriter just wouldn’t do. The Ghostwriter needed some striking visuals, which Arvind did with tons of sanding and paint.