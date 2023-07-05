Buying All The Woodworking Tool Ads From Instagram

We’ve all been there. You’re browsing the internet and you get ads that are obviously catered to you based on all the spying that your device is doing. It fits right into your interests and often looks too good to be true. Is it a scam? Is it junk? David Picciuto thought it would be fun and educational to just buy a ton of these items and see how it turns out.

What he found was that there is a ton of variation. Some purchasing experiences were great, some were minimal and felt scammy. Some products arrived in great packaging with instructions, some arrived in a box with nothing additional.

You’ll have to go watch the whole video to see how he rates each of these tools, but in the end, he does state that this is the first time doing this style experiment where not a single one turned out to be a complete scam, just taking his money. They all delivered.