Hey Makers! Maker Faire Rome 2024 Wants You!

Since its first edition in 2013, Maker Faire Rome has always showcased the creativity of youth – the true and essential wealth of our country – by highlighting the continuous commitment and dedication of teachers who help students shine through innovative initiatives, projects, and educational programs. The Call for Schools, realized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, is free and open to all secondary schools within the European Union (students aged 14-18). A panel of experts will select the most interesting and innovative projects and chosen institutes will participate in MFR2024 with a free physical or virtual exhibition space. For selected institutes, participation in the event will be recognized as part of the Cross-curricular Competence Paths and Orientation (PCTO). For further details and to consult the complete regulations, please visit: