Hey Makers! Maker Faire Rome 2024 Wants You!

Maker News
Hey Makers! Maker Faire Rome 2024 Wants You!

By Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee keeps the Global Maker Faire program running smoothly and has been a maker at Maker Faire since 2011. Among other things, she really likes to travel, write, cook, hike, make big art, and swim in the ocean.

View more articles by Jennifer Blakeslee

The Maker Faire Rome 2024 Call for Makers are now open! The event, promoted and organized by the Rome Chamber of Commerce–will take place from October 25th to 27th at the Gazometro Ostiense–covering all key aspects of innovation from digital manufacturing to the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, agritech, digital manufacturing, big data, aerospace, and the latest discoveries in the metaverse and augmented reality. Here are the details for Maker Faire Rome 2024 calls, including objectives, target audiences, and proposal submission methods. The current deadline for all submissions in June 3rd.

MFR WEBSITE

“Maker Faire Rome is an inclusive fair, where technology is accessible to everyone, not just specialists. This spirit has been with us since the first edition and has remained intact over the years. The opening of the calls is always an exciting and significant phase: we look forward to receiving the hundreds of innovative ideas and projects, the lifeblood of every Maker Faire, ideas and projects that will substantially contribute to the ongoing digital and sustainable transformation.”

Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce

Call For Makers

This call is open to makers, teams, micro, small and medium enterprises, startups, and creatives worldwide. By participating in the Call for Makers, you will have the opportunity to present your idea to the curators, and selected participants will be
offered a free space to showcase their innovative project, be a part of a talk, or perform publicly during Maker Faire Rome 2024. Each participant may present one or more projects and choose one or more modes of participation. For further details and
to view the complete regulations hit the button below.

#MFR24 CALL FOR MAKERS

Call for Schools

Since its first edition in 2013, Maker Faire Rome has always showcased the creativity of youth – the true and essential wealth of our country – by highlighting the continuous commitment and dedication of teachers who help students shine through innovative initiatives, projects, and educational programs. The Call for Schools, realized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, is free and open to all secondary schools within the European Union (students aged 14-18). A panel of experts will select the most interesting and innovative projects and chosen institutes will participate in MFR2024 with a free physical or virtual exhibition space. For selected institutes, participation in the event will be recognized as part of the Cross-curricular Competence Paths and Orientation (PCTO). For further details and to consult the complete regulations, please visit:

#MFR24 CALL FOR SCHOOLS

Call For Universities + Research Institutions

Maker Faire Rome has always spotlighted excellence in technology and innovation, emphasizing the projects of public universities and research institutes. This year MFR aims to showcase the work of universities and research centers, selecting the best ideas for presentation in a physical space within #MFR2024. An area will be provided free of charge, while a pre-furnished 8 square meter stand costs 400 euros. For more details:

#MFR24 CALL FOR UNIVERSITIES + RESEARCH INSTITUTES

“It has been more than a decade," states Luciano Mocci, President of Innova Camera, the special unit of the Rome CCIAA dedicated to innovation and the development of the business system, "that our event connects people, thoughts, opinions, knowledge, and skills from all over the globe, creating ever stronger and indissoluble bonds through a universal language: that of innovation. The 2024 edition at the Gazometro Ostiense will once again highlight the best of this vital and indispensable ecosystem.”

Luciano Mocci, President of Innova Camera
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee keeps the Global Maker Faire program running smoothly and has been a maker at Maker Faire since 2011. Among other things, she really likes to travel, write, cook, hike, make big art, and swim in the ocean.

View more articles by Jennifer Blakeslee

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Make:
Join Make: Community Today

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$19.99
Transistor Cat Kit

Transistor Cat Kit

$12.95

Ready to dive into the realm of hands-on innovation? This collection serves as your passport to an exhilarating journey of cutting-edge tinkering and technological marvels, encompassing 15 indispensable books tailored for budding creators.

Pay What You Want
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK