Hey Makers! Maker Faire Rome 2024 Wants You!

The Maker Faire Rome 2024 Call for Makers are now open! The event, promoted and organized by the Rome Chamber of Commerce–will take place from October 25th to 27th at the Gazometro Ostiense–covering all key aspects of innovation from digital manufacturing to the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, agritech, digital manufacturing, big data, aerospace, and the latest discoveries in the metaverse and augmented reality. Here are the details for Maker Faire Rome 2024 calls, including objectives, target audiences, and proposal submission methods. The current deadline for all submissions in June 3rd.
Call For Makers
This call is open to makers, teams, micro, small and medium enterprises, startups, and creatives worldwide. By participating in the Call for Makers, you will have the opportunity to present your idea to the curators, and selected participants will be
offered a free space to showcase their innovative project, be a part of a talk, or perform publicly during Maker Faire Rome 2024. Each participant may present one or more projects and choose one or more modes of participation. For further details and
to view the complete regulations hit the button below.
Call for Schools
Since its first edition in 2013, Maker Faire Rome has always showcased the creativity of youth – the true and essential wealth of our country – by highlighting the continuous commitment and dedication of teachers who help students shine through innovative initiatives, projects, and educational programs. The Call for Schools, realized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, is free and open to all secondary schools within the European Union (students aged 14-18). A panel of experts will select the most interesting and innovative projects and chosen institutes will participate in MFR2024 with a free physical or virtual exhibition space. For selected institutes, participation in the event will be recognized as part of the Cross-curricular Competence Paths and Orientation (PCTO). For further details and to consult the complete regulations, please visit:
Call For Universities + Research Institutions
Maker Faire Rome has always spotlighted excellence in technology and innovation, emphasizing the projects of public universities and research institutes. This year MFR aims to showcase the work of universities and research centers, selecting the best ideas for presentation in a physical space within #MFR2024. An area will be provided free of charge, while a pre-furnished 8 square meter stand costs 400 euros. For more details:
