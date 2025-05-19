Calling All Makers to Maker Faire Rome 2025

Rome, October 2022 – Maker Faire Rome. The European Edition, 10th Edition. Gasometer. Sapienza Technology Team The mission of the event – organized by Innova Camera, a special agency of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, is to place the city of Rome at the center of the debate on innovation, by spreading the digital culture, and developing the individual and collective entrepreneurship. Maker Faire Rome combines science, science fiction, technology, entertainment, and business to create something totally new. >< Roma, ottobre 2022 – Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, X Edizione. Gazometro. Sapienza Technology Team L’evento, organizzato dalla Camera di Commercio di Roma, attraverso Innova Camera, punta a mettere la città di Roma al centro del dibattito sull’innovazione. È un evento che unisce scienza, fantascienza, tecnologia, divertimento e business dando vita a qualcosa di completamente nuovo. È anche una fiera, in cui business, istruzione e commercio destinato al consumo si mescolano e creano qualcosa di completamente nuovo. No Caption No Caption No Caption

Do you have a prototype, project or workshop? Come share it at one of the largest making, creativity, technology and innovation events in Europe hosted by Innova Camera and taking place in Rome’s historical Gozometro district on October 17-19th. Maker Faire Rome 2025 seeks original, sustainable and concrete projects. Who can join in ? Makers, innovators, startups, schools, universities and public research institutes are all welcome. Projects can be big or small or anywhere in between. Academic projects and applied research are welcome, too. Applications are open until June 23rd! Turn your vision into reality!

Why participate?

Unparalleled visibility: Showcase your work to thousands of visitors, investors, and international media

Strategic networking: Connect with leading companies, industry experts, and potential collaborators

Multi-channel promotion: Your project will be featured across our social media, blog, online catalog, and press releases

Free participation: Exhibition spaces are offered at no cost for selected projects

Innovation community: Become part of a dynamic ecosystem that fosters collaboration and idea exchange

Fields and categories

For the last 12 years, Maker Faire Rome 2025 has embraced innovation and creativity in all its forms. The thirteenth edition of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition will open the doors of the iconic Gazometro Ostiense to the global innovation community. This is your chance to bring your brightest ideas to life and share them with thousands of visitors, innovators, and potential partners.

Technology & Innovation: 3D Printing, Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, IoT & Electronics, Robotics

3D Printing, Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, IoT & Electronics, Robotics Sustainability & Future: Agritech, Circular Economy, Green Tech, Smart Cities

Agritech, Circular Economy, Green Tech, Smart Cities Science & Research: Biohacking, Digital Manufacturing, Science & Biotech

Biohacking, Digital Manufacturing, Science & Biotech Creativity & Culture: Art, Digital Craftsmanship, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Wearables

Art, Digital Craftsmanship, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Wearables Education & Society: Coding, Education, Food Innovation

How to Apply

To apply, complete the form with a detailed and engaging description of your project. Make sure to attach high-quality visual material (photos, videos, renderings) that showcases your idea. Review the guidelines to ensure your project meets all selection criteria. Here are some quick links to help you find the right pathway for your ideas.

Are you a maker, an inventor, a digital artisan? Submit your proposal, if selected you will have a free space. Applications open until 6/23. >> APPLY NOW

Teacher? Student? Unleash your school’s creative potential. Present to the world the innovation projects born in your school desks. #MFR invites all secondary schools from Italy and across Europe, , students aged 14 to 18, to become innovation protagonists. Applications open until 6/23. >> APPLY NOW



Innovation thrives on knowledge, research, and the power of collaboration. #MFR is the ideal platform for universities and public research centres to showcase excellence, connect with the innovation community, and gain international visibility. Criteria: A demonstrable prototype; Creativity and originality in execution; Active visitor engagement, showcasing both the process and the final result; Level of innovation; Technical and logistical feasibility for in-person participation. . >> APPLY NOW

Ways to participate

Exhibition: A customized stand to showcase your project and interact with the audience

Workshops: Propose an interactive and educational activity for the public in the new area “Make Lab – Let’s Create Together”. (You may request reimbursement for expenses incurred in purchasing materials for the workshop.)

Live Performances: Bring your most spectacular and engaging creations to the stage

Talks: Share your expertise through presentations and interactive webinar



Check out the Maker Faire Rome 2024 wrap video to get a feel for what’s in store!