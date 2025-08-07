Cool Crowdfunding: Games, Gear, and Gem

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye and that we think readers should know about.

OpenCharge

When EV charger company Enel X closed the servers on US JuiceBox customers, a lot of EV owners came face-to-face with how much control one corporation can have over a critical appliance.

OpenCharge is a project hoping to free folks from fearing the loss of fundamental features (like software-set power limits) ever again.

Currently in pre-launch.

SigCore UC

This universal I/O controller is designed for makers and engineers who work with analog and digital signals in the real world. An open source tool for test rigs, burn-in racks, and custom control systems. Industrial control systems are often proprietary, expensive, and very limited. I can see a number of these finding a home on a factory floor.

Coming soon.

Downing’s 5th GeN64 Portable Nintendo 64 DIY Kit

More than a few makers got their start in electronics hacking video game consoles. For a time it was an unofficial right of passage to turn retro gaming hardware into a portable system. But now we’re in the distant future. If you want to build a portable Nintendo 64 you no longer need body filler for your case, and you can even pick up (almost) all of the electronics in a kit.

Closes August 14, 2025

Spiker:bit

As David Groom wrote in the Make Things newsletter, SPIKER:bit is Backyard Brains’ latest kit. Designed with beginners in mind, their latest board is for anyone looking to start controlling electronics with their mind, muscles, or heart. It’s been extensively tested, and can be programmed with Micro:bit coding blocks.

Closes on August 21, 2025

Curved Keyboards

Keyboards with concave keywells may be more ergonomic, but require either a custom build (not opposed) or a significant investment. This tilting kit from 3dkeycap is a set of 3D-printed risers for MX keyswitches, making comfort much more accessible.

Closes on August 28, 2025

Bela Gem

We’re always happy to see a project solving engineering problems for artists, and Bela Gem is a powerful one – with a legacy of installed projects and extensive documentation to boot. Bele Gem is powered by PocketBeagle2 and made to speed up programming and development of audio artwork. Though the campaign recently closed, they’re still taking late orders.

MADE

photo via MADE

Not a product, but a worthy cause. The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment exposes students to technological history through hands-on fun. In 15 years they’ve brought back the first MMORPG, helped change copyright law, worked with dozens of institutions, and educated thousands of students in STEAM subjects. And though they run lean, they need support to do it for the long haul. If you want to support the Bay Area’s only video game museum, you can help them out on GiveButter.