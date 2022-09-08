Cool Crowdfunding: Tiny Retro Gaming, AI Fabrics, and 3D Vision for Raspberry Pi

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zepsch/pocketstar

PocketStar – Keychain sized Retro gaming!

A tiny gaming console that fits in your pocket. Actually, this thing is so small it can hang off your keys and not even be a pest. Arduino compatible with WiFi and Bluetooth.

Find it on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit

Jollylook Pinhole – The Instant Film Camera DIY Kit!

build your own vintage instant pinhole camera with this gorgeous wooden kit. Not only does it take pictures, it looks great too.

Find it on Kickstarter

Time of Flight (ToF) Camera for Raspberry Pi

capturing 3d data is now possible for the Raspberry pi with this Time-of-flight camera from ArduCam.

Find it on kickstarter.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/artbyphysicist/meow-customized-convertible-inclusive-tech-fashion

Meow – customized convertible inclusive tech-fashion

Dr. Kitty Yeung has been sharing her interesting takes on AI assisted creation of fabric goods. This latest incarnation can include photos of your own cats!

Find it on Kickstarter.