Cramming CircuitPython Into Your Baby’s Toys

Maker News Other Boards
Cramming CircuitPython Into Your Baby’s Toys

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

What does any self respecting electronics wiz do when they have a house full of baby toys and the knowledge to build custom circuitry? Obviously you customize stuff to play better music.

YouTube player

Adafruit has just shown some prototypes of their new “Toy Hacker” board. It has an esp32-s2 as it’s brain, which means it has wifi available and supports CircuitPython. What does this mean? Ultimately, it means you can swap out the brains of your toy and push updates via wifi to change things around.

In the video above, you can see the project in action laying some Taylor Swift.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Make: Magazine, Volume 83 - PDF

Make: Magazine, Volume 83 - PDF

$2.00
5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
FEEDBACK