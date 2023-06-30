Cramming CircuitPython Into Your Baby’s Toys

What does any self respecting electronics wiz do when they have a house full of baby toys and the knowledge to build custom circuitry? Obviously you customize stuff to play better music.

Adafruit has just shown some prototypes of their new “Toy Hacker” board. It has an esp32-s2 as it’s brain, which means it has wifi available and supports CircuitPython. What does this mean? Ultimately, it means you can swap out the brains of your toy and push updates via wifi to change things around.

In the video above, you can see the project in action laying some Taylor Swift.