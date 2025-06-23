Dive Into Robotics with Make: & D-Robotics!

Join us June 26th at 10:00 AM PDT as we unveil the RDK X5 and demo its powerful features — an all-in-one robotics development board with open-sourced ROS 2 packages and 10 TOPS computing capability for acceleration.

Whether you’re an educator, hobbyist, or seasoned maker, this livestream will be a great resource for embedded AI and robotics projects.

Stay tuned in for a chance to win a huge giveaway – a myCobot 280 RDK X5 robotic arm (1 set worth about $1,000 USD).

Register for a chance to win, or watch live June 26th on YouTube.