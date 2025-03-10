Do You Want To Be a Make: Ambassador?

Make: has been covering, curating, and celebrating makers for 20 years. But it’s never just been us. In the very first issue, we featured an amazing array of guest authors. On Day One makezine.com featured makers from all over the world, and Maker Faire brought it to life with tens of thousands of people coming to celebrate in the SF Bay Area and eventually worldwide. Make: has always been by and for the community.

We recently featured articles and projects from Volume 01 celebrating our 20th anniversary and this incredible journey. Now we’d like to let you share it as well.

Let’s Make

Make: began before Arduino changed prototyping, before makerspaces, before household 3D printers and DIY influencers. Now in a world of mass-produced content by (and often for) machines, we’re fighting information entropy with artisanal, human-made articles celebrating ingenuity and creativity.

If you’ve ever made something you’ve been proud of, seen a project that inspired you, or gone to a Maker Faire in any capacity, you’ve probably helped spread the joy of making already. On our anniversary, we’d like to offer you the chance to go even further and make it official.

Step one is easy — become an ambassador and share your maker story. Every week we’ll feature one lucky ambassador on makezine.com. Help spread the joy even more. You can nominate a makerspace for the chance to win tools, machines, and a library of Make: books and magazines. If you are able to and choose to take it even further, we invite you to invest in Make: through our Wefunder campaign. You’ll join hundreds of others in owning a stake in Make:, and know that you’re helping support the movement for the next 20 years.

If you’ve found comfort, entertainment, or inspiration with us in the past, if we’ve inspired your career or the career of someone you know, help us spread the word, so we can keep celebrating the work.