Dude Dad and Stranger Things

In addition to the pinewood derby loop-de-loop, he also built a giant snow luge for the community kids last winter. When asked what his favorite build was, he told me “Probably the DeLorean that I built for the kids. That project took a really long time, and the video we made went with it. It was just so much fun seeing the kids play their parts. It took a long time but I think it was worth it. “

His next projects include an outdoor kitchen for his new deck, decorations for Christmas (of course), and a remote control baby stroller. “We have plans for making a remote control baby stroller that also has a babysitter mode where it’ll just drive in a little circle.”

Taylor said he’d like to do more with robotics. “If I could take a class, I’d take a class at robotics and I would pay attention so that I could learn more of that stuff. That kind of stuff, I always have to get help with or just watch YouTube so I can do it. I can watch a YouTube video and copy it and get the thing done, but if I have to replicate it, yeah I don’t know if I could.”

When I asked him what is the biggest thing he’s built, he immediately joked and said “My fan base”. He then continued on: