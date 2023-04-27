Everyone Can Be A Maker In Kyoto This Weekend

MRI is a device that visualizes the distribution of hydrogen nuclei density using the nuclear magnetic resonance phenomenon. To do this, strong and extremely precise magnetic fields such as linearly gradient magnetic fields and high-frequency oscillating magnetic fields are required, which present an attractive design challenge. Additionally, manipulating groups of hydrogen nuclei at will using MRI offers a special and unique sense of enjoyment. The machine being exhibited this time is the second generation.

In fact, when we saw the words “self-made MRI” on the list of exhibitors at ” Maker Faire Tokyo 2022 “, it’s no wonder we thought, “Huh? MRI?” “Is that something you can make yourself!?” We learned for the first time from Mr. Yashiro, who made his own MRI, that this nuclear magnetic resonance image can be acquired even with geomagnetism (about 50 μTesla). It seems that “if you shoot vegetables that contain a lot of water for several hours, the image will be blurry.” The stronger the magnetic field used, the better the image, and for a hospital MRI, the magnetic flux density is around 1.5 Tesla (keep that number in mind). LEARN MORE. Or check out last year’s model to compare improvements HERE.