FAB25: The Global FabLab Gathering Comes to Central Europe

Mark your calendars for July 4–11, 2025, as the global FabLab community meets in Brno and Prague for FAB25. FAB25 is the official global event of the FabLab community, organized by The Fab Foundation (MIT), The Center for Bits and Atoms at MIT (CBA), Make more (CZ), and FabLab Brno (CZ). For the first time in Central Europe, this is your chance to connect with innovators worldwide.

Under this year’s theme, “Bridge the Gap,” you’ll spend eight days immersed in hands-on workshops, inspiring talks, and powerful collaboration. What can you look forward to? Take a look at your day-by-day schedule here: https://fab25.fabevent.org/programs/schedule. Share your ideas, forge new partnerships, and experience the vibrant spirit of the maker movement.

Dive Deep into Digital Fabrication

FAB25 boasts an extensive program tailored for enthusiasts, professionals, and curious minds alike. Here’s a peek at what you can expect:

Fab Conference: Prepare to be inspired by leading figures in the Fab Lab Network and beyond. Learn about the latest advancements in digital fabrication, sustainable manufacturing, and the role of technology in addressing global challenges. Enjoy keynote speeches from leaders like Neil Gershenfeld (MIT), Marleen Stikker (Waag Futurelab), and Josef Průša (Prusa Research). A special highlight will be an appearance by Dale Dougherty, the founder of the MAKE Community and a true pioneer of the maker movement.

Kids are Welcome at FAB25!

We know attending events with children can be a challenge. That’s why at FAB25, we’ve created a dedicated kids’ program to ensure your little ones have a fantastic, supervised time while you fully immerse yourself in the FAB25 experience. Our program offers engaging activities designed to entertain and inspire younger attendees in a safe environment

Maker Kindergarten : A fully staffed nursery will be available at both venues from 9am to 3pm throughout the conference. This safe and engaging space is designed for children up to five years old, providing a playroom and professional childcare so parents can explore FAB25 with peace of mind.

: A fully staffed nursery will be available at both venues from 9am to 3pm throughout the conference. This safe and engaging space is designed for children up to five years old, providing a playroom and professional childcare so parents can explore FAB25 with peace of mind. Maker Camp: Children up to 15 years old can immerse themselves in a unique hands-on experience through the Global Kids Summer Camp, designed exclusively for FAB25. Children will enjoy a daily interactive program (9am-1pm) that blends STEM activities, cultural experiences, creative workshops (3D printing, robotics, local crafts), and outdoor adventures. The camp will take place near both venues for easy access.

You can find more information and purchase your kids’ tickets directly at fab25.fabevent.org/tickets. Make sure to secure their spot so the whole family can make the most of FAB25!

Make: Community Special Offer Tickets

As a member of the MAKE community, you’re already part of a global network of innovators and makers. FAB25 offers a unique opportunity to connect with this community in person, expand your network, and learn from the best. Don’t miss this chance to be part of something truly special!

Only with this link will you get a €100 discount on your ticket. Do not hesitate, there are 20 tickets for this price!

‘’Czech’’ your calendars and let’s bridge the gap together!

For more information, visit fab25.fabevent.org.