FashionTech Meets Mixology with DRINKBOT 2.0

Costumes, Cosplay, and Props Maker News
By David Groom

Embedded World kicks off today in Nuremberg, Germany, and if that weren’t exciting enough news on its own, a sneak peek of a thrilling new collaboration from our friends at BeagleBoard and one of our favourite FashionTech designers, Anouk Wipprecht, has us particularly enthralled. What better way to debut the new BeagleY-AI open-source single-board computer than with a revamped version of Anouk’s DRINKBOT dress, which uses voice commands to deliver mixed drinks from a 3d-printed cocktail system!

The DRINKBOT 2.0 features six Adafruit Peristaltic Liquid Pumps, meaning the selected alcohols, bases, and syrups are squished through silicon tubing based on the user’s selection of cocktail, ingredients, or colour. The pumps are driven by an Adafruit DC & Stepper Motor HAT, with the resulting concoction emitted into a 3d-printed cup holder, available in both dress and suit versions. A lavalier mic and USB soundcard, combined with the BeagleY-AI’s advanced DSP cores provide voice interaction, while a USB power bank and liquid holder belt complete the system.

Anouk has plans to share complete instructions in the near future, but in the meantime, you can gain exclusive insight into her process in the video below. And if you’re headed to Embedded World this year, you can experience this groundbreaking fusion of open-source hardware and innovative design for yourself at the Texas Instruments booth (3A13)!

