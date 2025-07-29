Fireside Chat With University Makerspaces

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Dale Dougherty and a panel of university makerspace leaders to explore how campus makerspaces are evolving and facing new challenges. Dale will be joined by experts at the forefront of the academic maker movement:

Sabrina Merlo , Senior Director of External Affairs at UC Berkeley’s Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation

, Professor of EECS and member of the Berkeley Center for New Media

, Executive Director of Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University

, Executive Director of Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University

So join this FREE online event on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 3 PM Pacific Time!