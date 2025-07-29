Fireside Chat With University Makerspaces

Fireside Chat With University Makerspaces
Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Dale Dougherty and a panel of university makerspace leaders to explore how campus makerspaces are evolving and facing new challenges. Dale will be joined by experts at the forefront of the academic maker movement:

  • Sabrina Merlo, Senior Director of External Affairs at UC Berkeley’s Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation
  • Eric Paulos, Professor of EECS and member of the Berkeley Center for New Media
  • Claire Dorsett, Executive Director of Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University
  • Craig Forest, Professor at Georgia Tech’s George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering

So join this FREE online event on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 3 PM Pacific Time!

Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

FEEDBACK