Get Animated with our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 90 Launch Party!

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

In Make: Volume 90, we bring characters to life for Halloween, movie making, live shows, and more via the wonder of animatronics! From Evil Dead deer to mechatronic eyes, we show you how to (re-)animate all manner of creepy creatures. As we do with each new issue, we’ll be holding a member-exclusive Launch Party on Wednesday, August 21st, at 7pm Eastern, which you can register for right now!

Webinar registration for the interactive webinar is exclusively for premium subscribers of Make:, though it will be rebroadcast to Facebook and YouTube for all to enjoy. Don’t miss out on your chance to chat with our expert panel, as well a join us for the virtual after-party! Featured panelists include:

  • Jesse Velez
  • Evan McMahon
  • Katherine Connell
  • Darcy Neal

As well as myself, David Groom, and our editorial team!

Missed the last issue’s launch party? Great news: you can watch it below while you wait for next Wednesday!

