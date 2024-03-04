Hackster’s Build2Gether Contest Is Back, Helping With Inclusivity

Hackster’s Build2Gether Contest Is Back, Helping With Inclusivity

By Caleb Kraft

Hackster is back at it again, their Build2Gether contest has returned for a 2nd year. Last year’s contest had all kinds of interesting projects and concepts, I’m very eager to see what this year turns up.

YouTube player

This year they’ve got 200 boxes of hardware to meter out to winners, but you’ve got to go to their website and fill out the survey by April 5th.

For this year’s contest, there are two main tracts

VISUAL IMPAIRMENTS 

  • Track 1: Adaptation for OUTDOOR Activities for People with Visual Impairments with Contest Masters: Marc Chiang, Steady Goh, Stuart Francis, Tony Morgan, Kah Wee Neo, Joan Hung Hui Xin, and Josh Tseng.
  • Track 2: Adaptation for INDOOR Activities for People with Visual Impairments with Contest Masters: Amanda Chong, Amanda Swafford, Benson Loo, Hong Sen, Patricia Poo, Alan Etermi, and Dallon Au Yew Zhang.

MOBILITY IMPAIRMENTS 

  • Track 1: Accessible HOME & TOOLS for People with Mobility Impairments with Contest Masters: Paul Fjare, Drew McPherson, Paul Amadeus Lane, and Vivek Gohil.
  • Track 2: Accessible SPORTS & HOBBIES for People with Mobility Impairments with Contest Masters: Julie Keenan, Ashley Lindsey, Jake Scarborough, and Hoàng Gia Khánh.

Now that you see what you’ve got to work with, head over to their site to get all the details on the rules of participation and the prizes that are waiting for you at the end!

