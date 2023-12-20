Here Are The Winners Of The Build2Gether Accessibility Challenge

Here Are The Winners Of The Build2Gether Accessibility Challenge

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Back in July, the Build2Gether Accessibility challenge launched, calling on members of the maker community to design and build solutions to a few specific topics. The time has come to share the winners!

There were 3 main categories, each with a grand prize winner and runners up. There were some other prizes as well, such as “best talent on discord” and even a few random drawings. To keep things fairly concise here, I’ll share the grand prize winners, but you really should head over to the project page to see all the winners and details on their builds.

The Ultimate Award

Bob Hammell’s entries earned him a special place with the Ultimate Award.

Swimming

YouTube player

For swimming, Hackster user donutsorelse really came through with this haptic feedback system.

Gaming

YouTube player

This kit by Alistair MacDonald called Drive By Smile. This allows the user to control movement in a game using only small movements of the head.

Travel

YouTube player

The Smart Escalating Assistant Communicator by Cosmic Bee is a system that can trigger messages and other mobile events in the case of an emergency.

These are just the main prize winners. As I said before, there are tons more to see, and they’re all fantastic! Go to the project page to see what else there is.

FEEDBACK