Hangout & Nerdout With Fearless Women Innovators March 24th

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

“Hangout & Nerdout” is a virtual community meetup series co-produced by Hackster.io and Make:. This monthly get-together brings members of both communities together to explore technology, innovation, and education. On Friday, March 24th @ 10:30AM PDT  join the Hackster and Make: teams in Ep. 6 to celebrate Women’s Month with three amazing fearless women innovators: Ellie Rose, Claire Cassidy, and Jessica Cobb.

3D printed chocolate? Check. Starting your own hardware company? Check.  Invention + adventure? Definitely. It may be Women’s History Month, but our three speakers are busy fabricating the future by breaking the (chocolate) mold, converting buses into tiny homes, and creating intuitive and playful STEAM products at CocoaPress, Crowd Supply, and Mission Control Lab.

Meet Our Nerds

“Break Free from the Mold” – Cocoa Press is shaping the future of chocolate with 3D printing. Ellie Rose started working on Cocoa Press in 2014 during an intro to engineering class in high school. She graduated from Penn Engineering in 2019 and began working on Cocoa Press full time after 5 years of it being her hobby. Ellie has also appeared on the Battlebots TV show as a part of team Mammoth and is passionate about the ways we can use 3D printing across industries. While not 3D printing she sings and enjoys weaving, woodworking and glassblowing while fighting for trans rights across the US.

With over 10+ years of experience as an electronic hardware project manager, Claire Danielle Cassidy is an independent artist and designer with a passion for human-centered open source. Claire converted a 25-ft decommissioned Portland TriMet shuttle bus into a tiny home and mobile maker lab. Currently project managing at Crowd Supply in Portland, Oregon, guiding dozens of creators and their innovative open source hardware concepts through an extremely hands-on pipeline of community building, funding, manufacturing, fulfillment & distribution, Claire fully embraces the ever changing, ever growing environment and is leading the way to shift the industry to be ever more inclusive, empowering and sustainable. She is also coordinating speakers and talks for the 2022 Open Hardware Summit. Check out the Magic Tool Bus project.

Inventor of MakeON®, Founder of Mission Control Lab, Jessica Cobb is passionate about systems where human ingenuity and creative problem-solving come together. As an emerging technologist, she discovered that the experience of “inventure” (invention + adventure) is transformative for individuals, educators and industries. Through STEAM we can embrace a deeper understanding of ourselves, our connection to humankind and the relationship we have with the planet – from inner space to outer space, LED to IoT, human to machine. Check out her products at https://www.makeon.xyz

For future episodes line-up preview, visit the series site here and stay updated!!

