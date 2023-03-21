Hangout & Nerdout With Fearless Women Innovators March 24th

“Hangout & Nerdout” is a virtual community meetup series co-produced by Hackster.io and Make:. This monthly get-together brings members of both communities together to explore technology, innovation, and education. On Friday, March 24th @ 10:30AM PDT join the Hackster and Make: teams in Ep. 6 to celebrate Women’s Month with three amazing fearless women innovators: Ellie Rose, Claire Cassidy, and Jessica Cobb.

3D printed chocolate? Check. Starting your own hardware company? Check. Invention + adventure? Definitely. It may be Women’s History Month, but our three speakers are busy fabricating the future by breaking the (chocolate) mold, converting buses into tiny homes, and creating intuitive and playful STEAM products at CocoaPress, Crowd Supply, and Mission Control Lab.