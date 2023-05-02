Hot Off the Presses — Make: Volume 85 Is Here!

The new issue of Make: is making its way to subscriber mailboxes and the digital version is available for Make: members and digital subscribers starting today. And it’s packed!

What’s in the issue:

In this issue’s cover story, we go inside how an FX team built a working R/C prop of the famous disembodied hand “Thing” from Netflix’s Wednesday — and how you can bring your own radio-controlled props and robots to life with channel mixing, telemetry, and on-the-fly programming using OpenTX for your R/C transmitter.

Then, we dive into exciting DIY music projects, starting with the burgeoning synth DIY (SDIY) scene — with Detroit’s North Coast Modular Collective as our guide. Get the ins and outs of modular synthesizers and how to kit out your first setup, then build your own simple module and learn what makes it squeal with the Mt. Brighton Avalanche Oscillator. Or, go low-tech with a great-sounding Soda Bottle Marimba you can build for pennies, or 3D print your own speakers and instruments.

Plus, 33 projects and skills, including:

Program animations for mechanical flip-dot displays

Sharpen your knife skills by whittling a chain from a tree branch

Etch custom designs into brass using salt water and electricity

Carve two different universal clamps for your CNC projects

Learn techniques for getting glass-like transparent 3D prints from clear filaments

Join us for the Volume 85 Launch Party livestream

Mark your calendars for our Volume 85 Launch Party live stream on June 1. Join our editorial staff and authors featured in the issue to learn how to craft everything from speakers and squeakers to the next club banger. We’ll also be talking R/C toys and props, including a look at the working “Thing” prop from Netflix’s Wednesday. Keep an eye on makezine.com for more details.