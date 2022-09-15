How To Make Syncronized LED Disney Mouse Ears

By Natasha Dzurny

Natasha Dzurny

Natasha Dzurny is the designer behind TechnoChic DIY tech-craft kits. Learn to build circuits though engaging craft projects that are fun for you and all your friends. Available now at TechnoChic.net

View more articles by Natasha Dzurny
These light-up Mickey Ears show neopixel animations and sync with other ear hats for the ultimate Disney group attire!

The sync is made possible with the Micro:bit’s internal radio to broadcast different animation modes. We designed animations to match the attractions across the park so we could really get into the theme of each ride. The templates and code for this project are available on the element14 community so you can make your own. See you at Disneyland!

