How To Make Syncronized LED Disney Mouse Ears

These light-up Mickey Ears show neopixel animations and sync with other ear hats for the ultimate Disney group attire!

The sync is made possible with the Micro:bit’s internal radio to broadcast different animation modes. We designed animations to match the attractions across the park so we could really get into the theme of each ride. The templates and code for this project are available on the element14 community so you can make your own. See you at Disneyland!