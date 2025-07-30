Ideas Dance At Maker Faire Hannover 2025

INSTAGRAM I YOUTUBE I FACEBOOK I WEBSITE

Over 1,000 makers will showcase their creative projects across more than 230 booths, transforming the Hannover Congress Centrum into a playground for tech, tinkering, and imagination. From 3D printing and robotics to laser cutting, microcontrollers, AI, and sustainable tech—every corner of the maker movement is represented. Many exhibitors are driven by pure passion, while others use the Faire as a launchpad for startups. Open-source thinking and collaborative learning are at the heart of it all. Expect stand-out projects like a fully electric VW Golf 2, a DIY lawn-mowing robot, a crêpe-making machine called the “Amalettomat,” smart birdhouses, 3D-printed music boxes, and a CNC milling machine built entirely from open source components. Now in its 11th year, Maker Faire Hannover transforms the Hannover Congress Centrum (HCC) into a vibrant lab of ideas and inventions. With over 230 booths and more than 1,000 makers, it’s the largest event of its kind in the German-speaking world. And that’s just the beginning. Are you ready to get inspired?

What to Expect at Maker Faire Hannover?

** 230+ stands packed with brilliant maker ideas

** A 6-meter-tall dancing robot ballerina

** R2D2, cosplay & quirky inventions to explore

** Talks by tech minds like Raspberry Pi’s Eben Upton

** HEBOCON: the most chaotic robot battles ever

** Live combat by the German Roboteers

** Food trucks & festival vibes all weekend

Projects That Spark Curiosity

A giant ballerina will take center stage at Maker Faire Hannover 2025 — and she’s made of metal. On August 23 and 24, the Spanish theater collective Antigua i Barbuda will debut their breathtaking kinetic sculpture “La Danseuse” in Germany. This five-meter-tall mechanical ballerina combines fine engineering with artistic expression to deliver a powerful message of female empowerment — a symbol of freedom in motion. “La Danseuse” is the 2025 showpiece — an unforgettable fusion of machinery, grace, and social commentary. “This performance of objects in motion is meant to move people and spark reflection on strength, identity, and expression,” explains the group. “This year’s motto, ‘Where ideas dance and technology inspires,’ perfectly reflects the spirit of both the show act and the wide variety of projects on display,” adds Daniel Rohlfing, Head of Events & Sales at Maker Faire Germany.

Mini Computer, Massive Impact

This year at Maker Faire Hannover, Raspberry Pi creator Eben Upton will be sharing the how, why, and what’s next for one the world’s favorite little computers. At Maker Faire Hannover, Upton will be a keynote speaker in the “Knowledge Hub,” located in the Future Meeting Space of the Hannover Congress Centrum. With two stages and more than 30 speakers, the Knowledge Hub is a central attraction of the faire. But Upton is the undisputed highlight—his story shows how a single educational idea sparked a global movement that continues to inspire millions of makers, developers, and educators.

A quiet revolution began in a British garage back in 2012: The goal? To help students learn programming through an affordable, accessible mini computer. Today, the Raspberry Pi has sold tens of millions of units worldwide and inspired an entire generation of makers. On August 23 and 24, its inventor, Eben Upton, will appear live at Maker Faire Hannover to share the remarkable story behind one of the most influential computing platforms of our time. As a pioneer in computer science and the open-source world, Upton is expected to draw a captivated audience. His mainstage interview with the editorial team of Make: Germany will offer exclusive insights into the latest developments, the philosophy behind the platform, and his vision for the future of digital education.

The Raspberry Pi helped democratize the maker movement. What once required expensive, professional tools became accessible to nearly anyone. “Inexpensive, powerful enough, loaded with ports—and yet not too complex,” is how experts summarize its winning formula. The “Raspi” now sells more than 200,000 units per week around the globe. It also hit a nerve in the maker community. Instead of wrestling with hardware configurations, makers could focus on building their projects. The iconic 40-pin GPIO header became something of a standard, enabling connections to a wide array of components: sensors, displays, servo motors, and more. Today, this approach is echoed in countless competitor boards.

The educational impact of the Raspberry Pi is enormous. The nonprofit Raspberry Pi Foundation invests heavily in developing software, documentation, teacher training, and support. From classrooms to libraries, educators around the world have incorporated Raspberry Pi into their curricula and created makerspaces where students can tinker, learn, and innovate. Upton’s success follows the KISS principle: “Keep it simple, stupid.” By simplifying wherever possible, the platform stays affordable, user-friendly, and highly compatible. Most Raspberry Pi models maintain the same board layout and GPIO connector, ensuring broad compatibility with existing accessories and software.

Other crowd favorites include R2D2 replicas from the Star Wars fan community, steampunk cosplayers, robot battles in a purpose-built arena, and YouTube creators mingling with fans. Don’t miss HEBOCON, a hilariously chaotic competition where DIY junkbots face off in delightfully unpolished duels. Other crowd favorites include R2D2 replicas from the Star Wars fan community, steampunk cosplayers, robot battles in a purpose-built arena, and YouTube creators mingling with fans. With 30% new exhibitors joining the lineup, the Faire stays fresh, surprising, and full of new discoveries every year. The “Knowledge Hub” stage offers a packed program of talks and workshops on both days.

Launched in 2013, Maker Faire Hannover has become a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts, artists, educators, and families alike. It blends science, art, and hands-on creativity, offering inspiration and innovation for all ages. Under the patronage of Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Maker Faire Hannover is the largest maker gathering in the German-speaking world, drawing over 15,000 attendees. The Knowledge Hub’s motto sets the tone: “Learn from others, ask questions, make connections—and take home ideas that move you forward.” The future is being made—come be part of it. Mark your calendar for August 23–24, 2025. Saturday, August 23: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sunday, August 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door.