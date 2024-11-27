Sharing Know-How At Maker Faire Across France

Driven by the desire to help everyone dream and build their home, and convinced that doing it yourself makes you stronger and happier, Leroy Merlin has been a leader in teh Maker Movement in France since 2016. quickly took part in the Maker movement. Maker Faires across France have been co-constructed with Leroy Merlin. Each edition highlights innovative projects by craftsmen and connects local communities to encourage collaboration, inviting everyone to become a maker.From manufacturing methods to collaboration methods, there are many inspirations for the company that wants to evolve with the world around it.