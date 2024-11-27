Sharing Know-How At Maker Faire Across France

Something special is brewing in France this weekend! On the tail of the fabulous Maker Faire Lille on October 18-20th, this year the Maker Faire France team are rolling out 130 Mini Maker Faire in Leroy Merlin stores all over France, SIMULTANEOUSLY, on Saturday, November 30. The set up in each store will be the same, as will some of the activations, but each event will feature regional makers with the intention to promote and build the local maker community.
Driven by the desire to help everyone dream and build their home, and convinced that doing it yourself makes you stronger and happier, Leroy Merlin has been a leader in teh Maker Movement in France since 2016. quickly took part in the Maker movement. Maker Faires across France have been co-constructed with Leroy Merlin. Each edition highlights innovative projects by craftsmen and connects local communities to encourage collaboration, inviting everyone to become a maker.From manufacturing methods to collaboration methods, there are many inspirations for the company that wants to evolve with the world around it.
