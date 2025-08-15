It’s the Snakiest Day of the Year — CircuitPython Day 2025

Maker News
It’s the Snakiest Day of the Year — CircuitPython Day 2025

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, tries to get robots to make things for him, and collects retro tech. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman

It’s that time again! Time to dip some pretzels, cook some noodles, or put on some snake jazz. However you celebrate CircuitPython Day, it’s here. Adafruit has a full schedule of livestreams to honor the snakiest day of the year, including:

  • 3D hangouts with Noe & Pedro
  • Chatting with Dan & Scott about CircuitPython core dev
  • Talking with Sophy Wong about spacesuits
  • And more tips and talks about games, teaching, and building connected projects with CircuitPython.

For more details and the full schedule of events, head over to Adafruit’s CircuitPython Day blog.

Tagged

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, tries to get robots to make things for him, and collects retro tech. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Arduino

Arduino® UNO R4 Minima

Arduino® UNO R4 Minima

$20.00
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Make: Ultimate Arduino eBook Bundle - PDF

Make: Ultimate Arduino eBook Bundle - PDF

$34.98
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
Get Your Tickets to Maker Faire 2025
FEEDBACK