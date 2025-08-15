It’s the Snakiest Day of the Year — CircuitPython Day 2025

It’s that time again! Time to dip some pretzels, cook some noodles, or put on some snake jazz. However you celebrate CircuitPython Day, it’s here. Adafruit has a full schedule of livestreams to honor the snakiest day of the year, including:

3D hangouts with Noe & Pedro

Chatting with Dan & Scott about CircuitPython core dev

Talking with Sophy Wong about spacesuits

And more tips and talks about games, teaching, and building connected projects with CircuitPython.

For more details and the full schedule of events, head over to Adafruit’s CircuitPython Day blog.