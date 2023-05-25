Join Our LIVE Launch Party To Talk With Authors From Our Latest Issue

Maker News
By Caleb Kraft

Make: Volume 85 is your gateway to the burgeoning DIY music scene! From soldering together your first synth, to modular SDIY, to simple software solutions, join our editorial staff and a modicum of maker musicians to learn how to craft everything from speakers and squeakers to the next club banger. We’ll also be talking R/C toys and props, including a look at a working “Thing” prop from Netflix’s Wednesday. Register now for a chance to hear insights and inspiration from our illustrious contributors, as well as to join us for the virtual after-party!

This event is limited to members of Make.co and subscribers to the magazine. If you’re not already a subscriber or member, you’re missing out! Get signed up A.S.A.P. to take part in fun activities like this launch party.

This LIVE event will be happening on June 1 at 1pm EDT, you can register here spots are limited and the archives are limited to members of Make.co only!

We will post the link to join here, as well as the list of authors who will be joining us, so keep your eyes peeled!

Our Current list of Attendees is:

  • Joe Bauer
  • Bill Van Loo
  • Ben Eadie
  • Charlyn Gonda
  • Nick Gaydos

