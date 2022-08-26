Open-ended questions are at the heart of maker education. Whether the “question” comes in the form of tinkering with random materials or, more literally in the asking, these questions let learners explore possibility, guide the narrative, and experiment. Yet supporting open-ended learning can be challenging in an environment focused on “right answers” and outcomes. This is especially true for “packaged” educational materials, which can provide much needed access to project -based education and, at the same time, stifle the creativity of open-end learning. Given this tension, how do maker educators, and the maker community more generally, develop novel resources for project-based learning with built-in opportunities for the kind of open-ended questions that promote curiosity and innovation?

By design, the Make: Education Forum was created to celebrate these questions and find solutions for their application. This September 23rd and 24th, we’ll be joined by maker educators who are pushing the boundaries of curriculum across subjects, testing new project-based learning models, and helping their students innovate by giving them the freedom to ask the questions they want and the time to discover solutions.