Join Us On September 29th To Talk Analog Circuits With Elektor

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

On September 29th at 9:00 am PST, our Community editor David Groom will be joining Mathias Claußen (Senior Engineer, Elektor) and Jens Nickel (Editor in Chief, Elektor) on Elektor Lab Talk to discuss analog electronics.

If you’re curious about what enthusiasts are building in the non-digital world, be sure to tune in at the link below to watch live!

Elektor Lab Talk
In each episode of Elektor Lab Talk, Mathias Claußen (Senior Engineer, Elektor) and Jens Nickel (Editor in Chief, Elektor) — and their colleagues — take you on deep dives into a wide range of topics, including rapid prototyping, embedded programming, DIY electronics projects, retro electronics, and lab equipment. Check out the Elektor Lab Talk page for info about upcoming and past episodes. Don’t miss these engaging livestreams!

