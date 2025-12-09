Join Us Our Fireside Chat With Paper Inventions Author Kathy Ceceri!

Join us for a Fireside Chat Wednesday, December 10th at 4:30 PM PST with Dale Dougherty and Kathy Ceceri, author and educator, as she shares the story behind the updated and revised edition of a Make: classic, Paper Inventions. This new edition ignites imagination with hours of hands-on STEAM activities for young inventors and busy adults.

In this Fireside Chat, Kathy will talk about her creative process behind the more than 30 fun projects and variations in this book, from traditional decorative pastimes, amazing math oddities, and daring feats of construction to light-up, motorized, and programmable paper circuits. She’ll also be bringing several of her favorite paper inventions, demonstrating how they fold, pop, spin, glow and even compute!

Kathy Ceceri is an award-winning writer, educator, and Maker, with a focus on science, technology, history, and art. She is the author of over a dozen books for kids featuring hands-on STEAM activities, and has taught enrichment workshops at schools, museums, libraries, and afterschool programs for more than 15 years, both in person and online. She frequently works with educators and parents looking for ways to make learning more engaging and fun. Kathy’s writing about education and hands-on learning projects have been published in magazines including Sesame Street Parent and Family Fun. She was the Homeschooling Expert for About.com (now ThoughtCo), a top contributor to the GeekDad blog on Wired.com, and co-founder of the GeekMom website.

