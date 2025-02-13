Join Us Tonight for a Chat With Kate Hartman on Wearable Electronics!

Thursday, February 13 at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET

Dale Dougherty and Make: Wearable Electronics author Kate Hartman welcome you to the amazing world of wearable electronics, where tech and fashion combine to explore art, style, utility, and new forms of human interaction!

Kate is the founding director of Social Body Lab, a creative technology research group based out of OCAD University in Toronto, where she also serves as an associate professor. Make: recently published a new edition of her book, which teaches everything from choosing the right materials for a wearable-electronics project to explaining how components can be combined to create dynamic costumes and couture.

Dale and Kate will explore the wearable-electronics world, including key breakthroughs, creative uses by amateur and professional makers, and how technology—and the applications of technology—have evolved to make wearables an increasingly accessible and intriguing experimental field.

So join this FREE online event on Thursday, February 13, at 4pm PST, to learn about the latest in wearable-electronics innovations, and how they can enable you to express your creativity to the world!