MacGyver Challenge: Death Valley Blowout

Think you could MacGyver your way out of a dangerous situation? Solve this emergency scenario in a creative way.
Written by MacGyver TV creator Lee David Zlotoff and his partner in predicaments, Rhett Allain, here’s the new challenge: Death Valley Blowout! Share your best solutions for a chance to be in the magazine and win some Make: goodies.
Lee Z wrote the popular MakeShift challenge in Make: magazine from 2005 to 2011. Now we’re bringing Mac back to help you think — and make — your way out of natural disasters, power failures, and other emergencies. There seem to be a lot of them these days. As Lee wrote in Make: Volume 82, “We are all MacGyvers now.”
Death Valley Blowout!
The Scenario
You borrowed a friend’s 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck to help you move, and you’re on your way to return it, which requires a drive through one of the most barren and inhospitable — not to mention hottest — places on the planet: Death Valley, California. It’s August and at 9 am in the morning the temperature’s already over 90 degrees, when the truck’s right rear tire blows and, by the time you pull over, is a shredded mess. Lucky for you, there’s a spare and a lug nut wrench. But you quickly discover there’s no jack! You’ve got no cell signal out here, so calling for help is out. And it could be hours — or days — before another car comes by. There’s nothing at all in the surrounding landscape that you can use to lift the truck high enough to get the spare on.
The Challenge
In a few hours the thermometer is going to hit 120 degrees or more. So, using whatever you have in the truck, how are you going to replace the tire before the truck is too hot to touch and you become another sad statistic that helped give this place its name?
What You’ve Got
And it’s all you’ve got:
- 2×2-foot sheet of old plywood
- 6-foot light duty chain
- Road flares
- Deflated yoga ball. Yoga mat, bungee exercise cords
- Soccer bag with shoes, shin guards, extra clothes, folding ball rebounder, 1 soccer ball, ball pump, running drag chute
- The terrain has light brush and mostly just dirt. There are some rocks around, but the biggest one is the size of a basketball.
- Garden hose (but no extra water)
Share your best solutions below.
4 thoughts on “MacGyver Challenge: Death Valley Blowout”
I feel like the easiest thing to do is to drive the injured truck such that the axle is over the pumpkin sized rock, and dig a shallow angular trench where the blown tire will be, drive the truck so that it finds the injured tire in the trench i’ve dug into the ground and the axle end up on the rock (after I’ve broken out the lugs), swap the tire in the trench, button back up, drive back out of the trench, tighten lugs on solid ground. I suspect there’s a roadside drainage trench dug so that I don’t need to do a ton of digging, so I move said pumpkin sized rock such that I can essentially drive the truck off the road on that side and over the rock, (depending on how much I like my friend, I will spend extra time adding a cleat ontop of the rock to catch the falling axle and make it easier to drive off of.). If the ground alongside the road is too hard to dig out by hand (using the sheet of plywood or a shinguard), I can use the garden hose to pull some of the coolant out of the radiator to soften the ground some.
Adam is on the right track, but missed a crucial part. Drive over the pumpkin sized rock so that there are 4-6 inches between it and a jackpoint (axel, frame, etc.) Deflate the soccer ball, put it in the gap, and then inflate it, so that it works as a jack. This makes sure that you can deflate the ball when you are done with the tire change to drive the truck over the rock.
My first thought is that I should move all weight from the right rear side of the car to the opposite, front left side. The right rear tire should be loose enough for me to dig the dirt under it. I will use a wrench or plywood piece (I can break it into a “digging” shape). Then I’ll change the tire. Voila.
The car will never be lifted. There is enough weight around (in the car and in the surroundings).
Potential problem: hardness of dirt. Didn’t being in such a desert.
Went to Death Valley a while back (1980 ish) and stayed at the cheap hotel. Death Valley Inn i think. Met a guy on the road crew and he said if you get a flat and can’t change it, Get on top of he car and wait. it’s noticeably cooler. The cops run the length of the road twice a day to look for breakdowns, and they will either help with the tire or drive you to someplace safe. I asked how they kept the road from melting. He said they had special asphalt with a much higher softening point, but it still took a lot of work to keep them smooth.