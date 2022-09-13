MacGyver Maker Challenge: Wildfire Escape

- Like
Think you could MacGyver your way out of a dangerous situation? Welcome to Make:’s new MacGyver Challenge — solve this emergency scenario in a creative way and your solution could be featured in the next issue of Make: magazine!
Written by MacGyver TV creator Lee David Zlotoff and his partner in predicaments, Rhett Allain, here’s the new challenge: Wildfire Escape! Share your best solutions below for a chance to be in the magazine and win some Make: goodies too.
Lee Z wrote the popular MakeShift challenge in Make: magazine from 2005 to 2011. Now we’re bringing Mac back to help you think — and make — your way out of natural disasters, power failures, and other emergencies. There seem to be a lot of them these days. As Lee writes in Make: Volume 82, “We are all MacGyvers now.”
Make: subscribers and members — you can meet Lee Zlotoff and other guests from our special Emergency prep and survival issue, at the Make: Volume 82 Launch Party this Thursday September 15.
Be sure to join Make: Community or subscribe to the magazine.
WILDFIRE ESCAPE!
By Lee D. Zlotoff and Rhett Allain
The Scenario
You’re just returning home from an extended business trip by cab to discover your neighborhood is now in the path of a wildfire and everyone has been ordered to evacuate — and they are fleeing in droves because emergency services have made it clear they will not be coming back for anyone. You race into the house to gather up whatever crucial documents and valuables you can, packing your small late-model, automatic economy car with as much as it can hold. But as you jump in to start it, you discover … the battery is dead!
The Challenge
By now, there’s no one around to help you jump-start it. And just as you begin to realize how serious this might be, all the power in the area goes out! So, how are you going to get your car started and escape before the fire gets to you?
What You’ve Got
And it’s all you’ve got:
· One smartphone
· A two-stroke weed trimmer with pull start and some fuel
· Chemicals — paint thinner, acetone, paint (latex based), wasp spray
· Copper pipe, zinc nails, steel screws, a bunch of nuts and bolts
· Basic tools — screwdriver, wrenches, corded plug-in electric drill, saw, pliers, clamps, hammer
· Ratchet straps, tarps, and a tow rope
· Floor jack
· A mountain bike
· A gas lawnmower (push type, no drive)
· 2 battery flashlights with D cells (6 total)
· An old Walkman with 2 AA batteries
· A TV remote with 2 AAA batteries
· Scuba tank with 1000psi of air
· 2 extension cords
· A beach umbrella
Share your best solutions below for a chance to be in the magazine and win some shwag too!
2 thoughts on “MacGyver Maker Challenge: Wildfire Escape”
1) Strip the extension cords and wire the 6 D Cells in series (9V) with the 2 AA batteries each respectively parallel wired the 2AAA (3V) to make a battery pack producing 12V total. You plan touse this to power up the electronic ignition in the late model car at the proper time.
2) Remove the “business end” of the weed trimmer and using the bunch of nuts and bolts attach the drive of the weed trimmer spool to the air conditioning compressor pulley so that the weed trimmer can drive the pulley and thus turn over the engine.
3) Now you try turning over the engine with the gas powered weed trimmer by pull starting and firing it up with gasoline in its tank, but you realize the the weed trimmer will not have the horsepower to turn the engine. Failure!….you need a boost in power. You consider repeating the process using the lawnmower engine but there is no time!
4) After you expel a long deep breath, inspiration strikes! You then scramble to remove the spark plug from the weed trimmer. You are going to make an Air Motor!
5) Using the copper pipe and a sealing compound made from from the acetone mixed with the tarp (acetone/styrene goop) you fashion a conduit from the scuba tank with 1000psi of air to the spark plug hole of the weed trimmer which is attached to the A/C Pully as before.
6) You realize you probably only have one chance at this, so you turn on the ignition, apply the battery pack to turn on the electronics and you open the scuba valve. The car engine turns over and sputters to life just as the sealing compound blows on the copper pipes with a large pop. Whatever you do, don’t shut off that car. You cant take off the weed trimmer so you close the hood over the contraption and ratchet strap it down.
7) By this time you feel as if the flames are close, as embers are falling all around and you are worried the car will catch fire from falling embers, so you ratchet strap the beach umbrella to the top of the car and pour the latex paint all over the umbrella. You figure the wet latex paint over the beach umbrella will provide some Intumescent quality.
8) You get in your painted landscaping beach mobile and you get the heck out of there.
I’d just take the mountain bike and go.