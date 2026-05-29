Made By Makers In The Heart of Campania

The inaugural Maker Faire Caserta gets right to the point with its opening statement: The Made in Italy Core of Innovation and Digital Craftsmanship Meet in the Heart of Campania. The event, which starts Saturday, May 30th and runs through the weekend in the town of Maddaloni in the commune of Caserta—a place that is also been the home of the event’s producer, the Krom Laboro Caserta FabLab, which is celebrating 10 years of making in community with the event. Maker Faire Caserta celebrates the culture of “knowing how to make” by combining it with the frontiers of Industry 4.0, robotics, and sustainability through a rich program of exhibitions, conferences, and hands-on workshops.

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Like other events in Italy, the setting draws the past and the future together with its placement in the Piazza del Pace, an open park. The event has been included in the official calendar of initiatives for the National Made in Italy Day, promoted by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to enhance the manufacturing and creativity of our country. Maker Faire Caserta also benefits from the authoritative patronage of the Campania Region and the patronage of the Province of Caserta, testifying to the project’s strategic importance for the entire regional innovation sector.

The Talk Maker Ambassador space is a key feature of the event, bringing together outstanding testimonials from Mattley Digital Craftsman and Carlo Blumer (PB Factory), key reference figures for the national maker community. The Core Stage is the space for spectacular live interactions with the public by Cosplay Robot – Wasama Creative Factory, scientific demonstrations by Leonardo Electricguy (Scrap Yard Science), and futuristic drone flight cages (Drone Cage). Also present are the Scientific Police with a crime scene area and the striking Geodesic Dome by Donato Gallo.

The Carafa Stage features projects from local high schools. Highlights include adaptive greenhouse and vineyard water management systems from IIS Carafa Giustiniani, IoT projects from IT G.C. Falco of Capua, eco-sustainable solutions from Convitto Nazionale Giordano Bruno, and robotics laboratories from ISISS Majorana of S. Maria a Vico and ITI Villaggio dei Ragazzi of Maddaloni. Social inclusion is also represented through 3D printing by e-Nable Italia (IIS Alberti Virgilio).

Tradition meets innovation thanks to wrought iron workshops by master blacksmith Michele Affinito (Saturday) and the gastronomic secrets of the Provolone del Monaco DOP Workshop curated by Caseificio de Gennaro (Sunday).

Automated production line designed for the complete management of the production cycle, including feeding, handling, processing, and sorting phases. Controlled by an S7-1200 PLC, which coordinates sensors, actuators, robots, and electronic subsystems in real time. The system integrates a robot programmed to execute different operational sequences, dynamically selected by the PLC according to the process state, ensuring flexibility and operational adaptability. It is also equipped with an HMI interface, allowing process supervision and direct interaction with the operator, including monitoring and control through a web interface according to Industrial IoT principles.

Leonardo Bellisari has been passionate about electricity, chemistry, physics (everything related to science) since he was a child. In recent years, he has learned to use recycled materials to bring both my ideas and famous inventions that made history to life. At Maker Faire Caserta he’ll present Tesla coil, super microwave, 3.2•10^5v multiplier, electrified pickaxe, 2000w electric arcs: A machine that bends fire with electricity!

“Bee-watch” is an autonomous, non-invasive system designed to detect the presence of bees and document their activity. Since hive depopulation depends on environmental, biological, and human-related factors, bees are important bioindicators of ecosystem health. The device listens to and recognizes the characteristic frequencies associated with bee flight, monitors ambient light, and, when necessary, activates infrared lighting; it also captures images and data, storing them on external memory. The project demonstrates how the electronics and electrical engineering can be transformed into a tool for environmental and social protection and regeneration.

SPONSORS & PARTNERS

Thanks to the MUNICIPALITY OF MADDALONI, which strongly supported the initiative by sponsoring and backing the fair as a strategic event for the cultural and technological development of the area. Special recognition goes to XTOOL, an international leader in laser cutting and engraving systems, present at the fair with dedicated workshops, product customization, live-made gadgets, and specialized machinery consulting. Thanks for the valuable operational contribution to LFS Group – Lanza Forniture (also promoter of robotics competitions, STEAM courses, coding, and artificial intelligence) and OXFIRM, a company consistently supporting territorial innovation. TechMaker and Futura Elettronica are friend and media of the event.