Maker News
Make: comes to Substack

By Dale Dougherty

DALE DOUGHERTY is the leading advocate of the Maker Movement. He founded Make: Magazine 2005, which first used the term “makers” to describe people who enjoyed “hands-on” work and play. He started Maker Faire in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006, and this event has spread to nearly 200 locations in 40 countries, with over 1.5M attendees annually. He is President of Make:Community, which produces Make: and Maker Faire.

In 2011 Dougherty was honored at the White House as a “Champion of Change” through an initiative that honors Americans who are “doing extraordinary things in their communities to out-innovate, out-educate and out-build the rest of the world.” At the 2014 White House Maker Faire he was introduced by President Obama as an American innovator making significant contributions to the fields of education and business. He believes that the Maker Movement has the potential to transform the educational experience of students and introduce them to the practice of innovation through play and tinkering.

Dougherty is the author of “Free to Make: How the Maker Movement Is Changing our Jobs, Schools and Minds” with Adriane Conrad. He is co-author of "Maker City: A Practical Guide for Reinventing American Cities" with Peter Hirshberg and Marcia Kadanoff.

When Make: magazine came out in 2005, I used the word “Maker” to describe our readers and it caught on. However, we didn’t create makers; we discovered them — or re-discovered them — because there have always been makers, if not known by any particular name. 

Creating a quarterly print magazine (in digest size) was the starting point for Make:, a tangible and collectible thing that contains dozens of how-to projects, technology reviews and tutorials, and more. It’s always been by and for makers as well as those who will one day become makers. I realize that print is now considered quaint, and nobody likes it as a business, but it is still possible for us to produce a high-quality, engaging experience in print because we have many loyal subscribers. 

However, if I were to start Make: magazine today, I’d probably start it on Substack. It’s a platform for telling good stories and we have plenty of stories about incredible makers and what they do. More importantly, it’s a new way to build community around what makers are doing and to share ideas, tools, and various forms of making, new and old. 

Our goal with Make: over the years is to inspire more people to experience the joys of making and to grow a community that welcomes beginners as well as experts. Now, as we explore sharing makers and their projects on Substack, we carry forward in the same spirit that motivated us many years ago, one of optimism, experimentation, and endless curiosity. We hope you’ll join us.

