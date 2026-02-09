Make: Live – Inspiring Young Makers with Steph Piper

Thursday, February 12, 2026 @ 4 PM Pacific Time

Join Dale Dougherty and Steph Piper, author of the new Skill Seeker: Young Maker Edition activity and guide book, to explore how “skill trees” transform learning into a game that motivates young makers along their STEAM path.

Inspire discovery in budding makers!

“Skill trees” provide essential structure and guidance for ages 8–12, key developmental years in a young maker’s life. Creative technologist Steph Piper joins Dale Dougherty to explore her second book in the Skill Seeker series, the Young Makers Edition activity and guidebook, and how its use of skill trees leads kids from one STEAM achievement to the next.

Steph’s system turns learning into a game that challenges kids without overwhelming them. The book covers 3D printing, vinyl cutting, electronics, crafting, robotics, and more. Parents, educators, and makerspace leaders won’t want to miss this conversation on why skill-building matters—and how kids can apply what they learn in the real world.

Steph Piper is the Library Makerspace Manager at UniSQ, based in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. She designs beautiful, multicolour circuit boards you can find on Etsy, and crowdfunded GlowStitch, the machine-sewable LEDs. Steph also created The Party Button, a two-meter-tall art installation inspired by the classic crosswalk interface. She teaches 3D printing, 3D modelling, and Arduino classes, and has a background in biofabrication and 3D printing for medical-grade implants. Steph previously wrote Skill Seeker: Maker Edition, for adults to chart a path toward maker-skill mastery.

Grab your copy of Make: Skill Seeker – Young Maker Edition today in the Maker Shed.