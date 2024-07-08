Make It Circular at Maker Faire Rome 2024

The Contest

The MakeITcircular contest will reward the best ideas that are in line with the principles of the Charter and promote its dissemination and the involvement of different actors in its implementation.

In particular, we require projects that aim to:

• raise awareness of the environmental impacts of products and the industrial processes that generate them;

• promote knowledge of the concepts of “circularity” and the “environmental footprint” of products/services;

• overcome the “disposable” approach, in consumption and production, by promoting values of durability, sharing, repair, repurposing and reuse of products and material resources;

• involve consumers in defining the “circularity” characteristics of products, helping them to become aware that their behaviour in the use and post-use phase can influence that characteristic.

Natural persons of age, Italian or foreign, companies, bodies, associations, foundations, and/or other legal entities, resident in Italy, can participate.

All projects submitted through Maker Faire Rome 2023’s Call for Makers in the “circular economy” category are also entitled to participate in the contest.

The Prizes

The Evaluation Committee will identify a winning project and assign two honorable mentions, a third mention will be assigned by the Assoutenti Association.

The prizes, in cash, will be, respectively:

Winning project : 3,000.00 (three thousand/00) euros

: (three thousand/00) euros Honorable mention n. 1 : 1,000.00 (one thousand/00) euros

: (one thousand/00) euros Honorable mention n. 2 : 1,000.00 (one thousand/00) euros

: (one thousand/00) euros Antonietta Boselli Special Mention: Euro 1,000.00 (one thousand/00) – this mention is managed and assigned directly by the Assoutenti Association.

For any information, please consult the regulations.

The Evaluation Committee

Maria Alliney – General Secretary of Assoutenti (President)

– General Secretary of Assoutenti (President) Alessandra Colombo – Circular Economy & Sustainability – Versalis

– Circular Economy & Sustainability – Versalis Alessandro Ranellucci – Maker Faire Rome Curator

– Maker Faire Rome Curator Davide Zanon – Project Office Manager – CODICI

The Promoters

• Innova Camera – Special Agency of the Rome Chamber of Commerce

• Consumer associations of the CNCU (Italian National Council of Consumers and Users)

According to the European Commission’s New Circular Economy Action Plan, the involvement of communities and also of citizens – considered in their role as consumers and users – is a key part of the European Union’s action plan to accelerate the transition to the new “circular” model.

By adopting behaviour and making conscious choices oriented towards the logic of “circularity,” consumers can reduce their own environmental footprint and also stimulate change in companies and the way they produce their products or provide their services.

Every idea counts, every idea can make a difference!