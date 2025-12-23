Maker Community Responds to Prusa’s New Open Community License

Prusa released a new set of Core One files on December 19th under a new license they made called Open Community License (OCL). Their blog post explains they created the license to “answer to the gaps left by traditional software licenses when applied to physical hardware.” They wish to use it to open up more of their source files while keeping their work protected. They cite examples of patent trolls attacking their MMU1 extruder and 3D designer Soozafone as situations the license is meant to address.

Reactions in the maker community have been varied, but this thread by Thea Flowers sums up a widespread feeling of rejection by the open source community.

I really wish Prusa had tried to work with OSI, CC, and/or OSHWA instead of greenfielding a new license. Even if the principle behind this license wasn’t misguided, I don’t think it’s precise enough to legally accomplish any of the goals Prusa stated.

Carrie at Alpenglow offered their nuanced opinion, dismayed that the OCL and the world it’s in have issues.

I’m probably going to alienate half of you by starting off with this: I don’t like Josef Prusa and I don’t like his printers. So I find myself in the awkward and not particularly pleasant position of having to admit that when it comes to open source hardware licenses, he has some pretty good points.

You can find the full text of the Open Community License on github. There are currently five issues open and three closed.