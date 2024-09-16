On Stage At Maker Faire Bay Area 2024: Magic + Science + Mentos + Legos + a Sunday Sermon

Maker Faire Bay Area is coming up on October 18th, 19th & 20th! While that, of course, includes the usual makers making everything under the sun (and maybe a sun replica as well), it also includes some truly fantastic performers. Read on to learn more about all the things you don’t want to miss!
Adam Savage: Sunday Sermon
Does Adam Savage, Man of Mythbustery, need an introduction? Not really, but we’ll give you one anyway. Co-host of Mythbusters and founder of Tested.com, he’s a maker, an inventor, an educator, a Special FX designer and fabricator, a unexpected TV star, a mentor, a excellent raconteur, a card carrying member of the Rebel Alliance, and–at Maker Faire each year–a deliverer of the ever funny and always pithy Sunday Sermon. He’ll be speaking again this year at 11am on Sunday, October 20th on The Foundry Stage, beneath the 80,000 ton crane that one hoisted submarines from off their blocks and on their way into the Napa River and the Bay beyond.
Mario the Maker Magician
As seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! It’s ROBOTS and MAGIC and Arduino-powered slapstick in an all-ages theatre experience like no other. Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, the ever-innovative Mario the Maker Magician leads you through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Fresh off sold out runs in New York City, London, and beyond, this show garners rave reviews everywhere it lands. Mario will be on The Foundry Stage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Learn more about Mario at: https://www.mariothemagician.com/
Eppy Bird's Coke and Mentos
Whether it’s Coke & Mentos, sticky notes, paper airplanes, or shampoo, ordinary objects can do extraordinary things. We spend countless hours searching for ways to transform these things from everyday life into something new, into something unforgettable. EepyBird’s experiments have been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, Mythbusters, Ellen, and the Today Show – and their viral videos have been seen over 150 million times. Do you know why Eepy Bird doing their Diet Coke and Mentos show comes back to Maker Faire every year? Because it is fun every single time you see it. There’s something inexplicably fun about the incomprehensible mess they’re making and how much fun everyone has watching it happen. They always have a massive crowd, as you can see in the video! Come to Mare Island and sit back and enjoy Eepy Bird making a mess Friday, Saturday, and Sunday–October 18th (11-11:30am), 19th, and 20th (12-12:30pm). Here’s the video that started it all.
For last year’s show, Eepy Bird set up 102 bottles of Diet Coke (or similar NO SUGAR soda) with custom designed, handmade nozzle screwed to the top of each bottle. Each nozzle holds 6 Mentos candies held in by a pin. When that pin is pulled the Mentos fall and shoot a geyser 20′ in the air. We set off the bottles in a choreographed fountain show inspired by the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas. The original video of the show won the very first Webby Award for Viral Video. They always make a point of explaining the science behind it all, and teach the audience how to make their own geyers at home and even how to make our custom nozzles. Here’s more at their WEBSITE.
Science Bob's Random Acts of Science
“Science Bob” Pflugfelder is a science teacher, author, maker, and presenter that knows how to share the world of science like never before. He is a regular guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live With Kelly and Mark, and also appeared on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. His television appearances also include The Today Show, Hack My Life, Good Morning America, Home & Family and he’s also a regular collaborator with Mega-YouTuber Mark Rober.
Bob continues his work through presentations at events around the world including the USA Science & Engineering Festival, the World Science Festival, The White House Science Fair, and Maker Faire events in the US, Rome, and Singapore. Most importantly, Bob encourages parents and teachers to practice Random Acts of Science by providing instructions and videos for interactive science experiments on his web site.
The Legendary Rock the Bike Stage
You thought you were coming to Maker Faire to look at some cool stuff. Then someone told you, to get your hands dirty and maybe solder some stuff, sew/draw/glue some other stuff, but they didn’t tell you that if you want amazing music you gotta work for it. Or better, get some little kids really excited to work for it for you and keep all those carbon atoms in the ground. As always the Rock the Bike stage will be scheduled to the nines with performers from across the spectrum; music, comedy, hocus pocus, and more. Check out some of the GOOD TIMES they’ve created at Maker Faire and everywhere.
Rock the Bike is an Oakland-based company that creates and designs pedal-powered stages for concerts and other events. They have produced over 150 pedal-powered music events and have a reliable system for creating these stages. The music changes every year, but the fun is the same!
LEGO LEGO LEGO...
Need anything more be said? Maker Sam Suksiri will be showing up at Maker Faire all weekend long to help you with that most important of tasks: How to Identify LEGO Pieces!! Have you ever come across a strange LEGO piece and wondered what set it came from? Or was there a set you remember playing with as a kid but can’t remember what it’s called? Sam Suksiri (sambuilds) has helped hundreds of LEGO fans reconnect with lost LEGO sets by identifying them with just a few pieces or even just a faintly remembered description. Sam will share his LEGO knowledge from working as a LEGO Master Model Builder on how you can ID LEGO sets using helpful LEGO search terms, online LEGO catalogues, even AI image search! Wether you want to rebuild a set that’s gotten mixed into the LEGO bin or you found a mystery LEGO set at a flea market, learn how to ID the world’s greatest toy!
Sam Suksiri is a comedian and former LEGO Master Model Builder. His LEGO videos have amassed millions of views on YouTube, Insta, and Tiktok and he’s a regular contributor on the kids debate show, Smash Boom Best. His silly writing has been published in McSweeney’s and his sci-fi comedy audio drama won first place at the Austin Film Festival.
