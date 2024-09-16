On Stage At Maker Faire Bay Area 2024: Magic + Science + Mentos + Legos + a Sunday Sermon

You thought you were coming to Maker Faire to look at some cool stuff. Then someone told you, to get your hands dirty and maybe solder some stuff, sew/draw/glue some other stuff, but they didn’t tell you that if you want amazing music you gotta work for it. Or better, get some little kids really excited to work for it for you and keep all those carbon atoms in the ground. As always the Rock the Bike stage will be scheduled to the nines with performers from across the spectrum; music, comedy, hocus pocus, and more. Check out some of the GOOD TIMES they’ve created at Maker Faire and everywhere.

Rock the Bike is an Oakland-based company that creates and designs pedal-powered stages for concerts and other events. They have produced over 150 pedal-powered music events and have a reliable system for creating these stages. The music changes every year, but the fun is the same!