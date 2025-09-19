Maker Faire Brings Light to the Dark

Fireflies know it, anglerfish know it, even Panellus stipticus knows it – some things look better in the dark. And with too many glowing things to fit in a single warehouse, Maker Faire Bay Area has multiple zones to escape the sun and enjoy the twilight.

Luminarium

Inside, visitors are immersed in “luminaria” sculptures, a sensory world of light and vibrant color. It’s an experience that is both visually stimulating and surprisingly calming. The luminaria create a unique, transporting environment, bringing unexpected visual art to public spaces for all ages to enjoy. Alan Parkinson’s Architects of Air has toured 43 countries, captivating global audiences. Now, the Luminarium is making its Bay Area debut.

Dark Room

Over 25,000 sq ft of a mesmerizing, immersive environment featuring light-based art and installations from renowned artists and makers that have been on display at galleries, music shows, Burning Man, and beyond. A few pieces recently returned from the playa that can be enjoyed without fending off the dust and rain include:

Anna Gribovsky’s Aquatica

A 15′ mutant glowing kelp tree (steel) grows jellyfish with colorful, glass-like bodies (resin, inks) and optical fiber tentacles (lit by 500 LEDs). This aquatic canopy undulates in the wind as ocean sounds float from below the tree, immersing participants in an ethereal seascape.

Nikki Alice’s Tesseract

Tesseract is an interactive light installation that explores the enigmatic nature of the fourth dimension. The internal design creates a multidimensional light experience that invites viewers to step into the unknown. As they engage with the illusion, audiences are immersed in a visceral appreciation for higher dimensions, blurring the boundaries between science, art, and imagination.

The CooLab’s Flash the Tortoise Art Car

This is an art car inspired by a living tortoise named Flash. A 2002 Gem Car converted to a moving, lighted tortoise. Custom designed and welded aluminum frame, custom built lithium battery pack, vacuum formed HDPE scutes (panels), led back lighting and pebble lighting.

Interactive Art

The dark room isn’t only a collection of work to marvel at. You’re invited to take part in the art as well! There are multiple interactive pieces ready for your participation, including:

Ralph Monteath’s Spyntonia

Experience three, 6 foot tall tornadoes of light – that react to music and brain waves. This art installation went to Burningman and other fairs. Made using 1mile of optic fiber and other recycled parts. People say it’s like looking at a real life, eyes arresting screen saver.

Tom Hansen’s Immersive Fluid Flow Experience

​​An interactive display showing the fascinating nature of air and water flow. The Immersive Fluid Flow Experience projects a fluid flow model that is interrupted by people or objects, creating spinning vortexes.

The DynaMandala

The DynaMandala (by Stefan Biskup, Darcy Neal, and Daniel Young) is a celebration of exploring the combination of Sight, Sound, AND Input. Input is a critical part of the work. When you play the DynaMandala, You complete the art. It is a rich and responsive instrument that each player will bring to a unique swirl of dazzling pattern and sound.

Two Minute Film Festival

Because great films deserve great light and sound, there will also be a luxury mobile theater, courtesy of Chill Theaters! A panel of judges including Kayte Sabicer (The Dark Knight Rises, The Mandalorian), Jesse Velez (Netflix’s robotic Thing hand, Alien 40th Anniversary), and Hannah Chu (Elio, Gatto (2027) will share their 120-second favorites submitted by the Maker Community, so visitors can experience the visual creativity of makers turned filmmakers.